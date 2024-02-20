10 anime characters with March birthdays, ranked by popularity

As February is about to end, the next month is right around the corner, and so are the anime characters with March birthdays. Like previous months, March celebrates the birthday of some of the famous anime characters in anime.

Fictional characters having British is a concept that might strike as a strange thing to some fans. The reason such non-existent characters are given birthdates is to make them seem more realistic to the audience. This also helps the author develop the personality of a character.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the MyAnimeList Popularity rankings. Due to many different anime characters sharing the same birthdate, this article will only have one character per date in January and one per series to avoid duplicates. Spoiler warnings are included for all the series profiled.

Marin, Hori and 8 other anime characters with March birthdays ranked by popularity

10) Kallen Stadtfeld (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - March 29)

Kallen Stadtfeld as seen in the anime (Image via SUNRISE)

Number of favorites on MAL 5798

Kallen is one of the main protagonists of Code Geass and one of the anime characters with March birthdays. She is a strong-willed person who is very compassionate about her job.

She has a very complex relationship with Lelouch, the main protagonist of this anime series. Although she hates his arrogant behavior, she admires his leadership skills and follows his ideals.

9) Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho - March 26)

Yusuke Urameshi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Number of favorites on MAL 7909

Yusuke is the central protagonist of Yu Yu Hakusho and one of the anime characters with March birthdays. He is a spirit detective in the series and tries his best to protect the world from supernatural villains.

As he was brought up without any parents, he developed a quick-tempered personality. Yusuke is known for his superhuman strength and his flight ability, which has been showcased in the Dragon Ball in detail.

8) Mirai Kuriyama (Beyond the Boundary - March 31)

Mirai Kuriyama as seen in the anime (Image via KyoAni)

Number of favorites on MAL 8635

Kuriyama is one of the main protagonists of Beyond the Boundary and a Spirit World Warrior who can manipulate her blood, just like Choso from Jujutsu Kaisen. She is one of the anime characters with March birthdays and an introvert.

She is known for making pout faces whenever she gets angry and is seen struggling with money throughout the whole series. She becomes the girlfriend of Akihito Kanbara, the central protagonist of this series, later in the series.

7) Itadori Yuji (Jujutsu Kaisen - March 20)

Itadori Yuji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Number of favorites on MAL 15961

Itadori Yuji is one of the main protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen and one of the anime characters with March birthdays. He is also the host for Sukuna, the main antagonist of the series.

Yuji is known for his superhuman strength, which led to him suppressing Sukuna inside him for a while. He also develops his cursed techniques later in the series and becomes one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen.

6) Koro-sensei (Assassination Classroom - March 13)

Koro-sensei as seen in the anime (Image via Brain's Base)

Number of favorites on MAL 19681

Koro-sensei or Ryushi Korogane is the antihero of Assassination Classroom and one of the anime characters with March birthdays. He is known for his playful nature as he tries his best to teach his students as much as possible before his body gets destroyed.

Koro-sensei is a creature constructed by anti-matter, which gave him the characteristic properties of the latter. He can also move with superhuman speed, that can rival a Mach 20 fighter jet.

5) Chika Fujiwara (Kaguya-sama: Love is War - March 3)

Chika Fujiwara as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Number of favorites on MAL ~2000

Fujiwara Chika is the secretary of the Shuchiin Academy student council and one of the protagonists of this Kaguya-sama. She is one of the anime characters with March birthdays.

She is famous for her jolly personality as she is always on the lookout for some entertainment. She is also a very silly girl who doesn't know how to read the room and has no tact.

4) Marin Kitagawa (My DressUp Darling - March 5)

Marin Kitagawa as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Number of favorites on MAL 22677

Marin is one of the main protagonists of My DressUp Darling and one of the anime characters with March birthdays. She is a part-time model and loves to cosplay as anime characters which are made by Gojo, the protagonist of this series.

Kitagawa has a very open personality as she doesn't judge others based on their looks. She befriended Gojo because he always seemed alone, but after their fated encounter, they became best friends.

3) Sanji (One Piece - March 2)

Sanji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Number of favorites on MAL 31076

Sanji is one of the protagonists of One Piece and one of the anime characters with March birthdays. He is the left-hand man of Monkey D. Luffy, the captain of Sanji's pirate crew and the central protagonist of this series.

Sanji is the cook for his pirate crew and part of the monster trio of the Straw Hat Pirates. He is also famous for his depraved personality and his rivalry with his fellow crewmate, Roronoa Zoro.

2) Roy Mustang (Fullmetal Alchemist/ Brotherhood - March 25)

Roy Mustang as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Number of favorites on MAL 37010

Roy Mustang is the Flame Alchemist and one of the supporting characters of Fullmetal Alchemist/Brotherhood. He is an officer in the Amestrian State Military who is more commonly known as the 'Hero of Ishval Civil War' among the masses.

He is one of the anime characters with March birthdays. As one of the strongest characters in the series, Mustang offered his help to the protagonists of the series, Edward and Elric, as they tried to get their original bodies back.

1) Eren Yeager (Attack on Titan - March 30)

Eren Yeager as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Number of favorites on MAL 69543

Eren Yeager is a former member of the Survey Corps unit who is introduced as a protagonist of Attack on Titan. He later becomes the antagonist of the series, only to ensure the survival of his friends after the Paradis War ends.

Eren inherits the powers of the Attack Titan from his father and later steals some other Titans from other inheritors. He could be one of the most overpowered characters in anime and is one of the anime characters with March birthdays. .