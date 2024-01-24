Dragon Ball: How is Videl able to fly? The concept of Ki, explained

Dragon Ball is a classic anime franchise for most fandom, as the series brings nostalgia to everyone. The characters, the fighting style, and everything else about this anime is like an adrenaline rush for fans, and has received love from them from across the globe.

However, there is something fans do not notice: humans like Krillin, Yamcha, Videl, and many others can fly despite not being Saiyans. This concept started in the first anime series of this franchise when Tien and Chiaotzu were the first non-Saiyan people to fly. They learned this technique from their master 'Shen,' who had a rivalry with the series' protagonist, Master Roshi, at that time.

While this technique might seem hard to understand, humans like Vidal have been seen learning it in mere days in the later Dragon Ball sequels. The thing that makes this ability possible is 'ki,' the life force energy, the concept that started in the early days of this series, and is the reason most fans don't know about this.

The concept of Ki and how this energy helps humans like Videl fly in Dragon Ball anime

'Ki' or 'Spirit energy' is the latent energy of humans that is present in concentrated amounts at the center of the body. To use this energy, humans must bring it out of the center and focus it on the outer body. The most common application of this energy is 'flight,' when a person can float in the air without any external assistance.

The majority of the main cast of Dragon Ball learned how to fly in the first anime after Tien and Chiaotzu demonstrated it for the first time. They learned it from Master Shen, who developed this technique on Earth.

Although this technique is natural to Saiyans, Goku learned how to use flight in the last episodes of Dragon Ball anime. However, he didn't need anyone to teach him as he observed the people who used it and mastered this technique. Characters followed suit, and most fighters from the main cast learned how to use this technique.

In the Dragon Ball Z anime, more characters showed their eagerness to learn this convenient technique and one of these characters was Videl, Gohan's classmate. When she learns that Gohan is not a human, she asks him to teach her his 'flight' technique. So, Gohan takes her and his little brother, Goten, to an empty ground where he teaches them how to fly.

Videl becomes one of the first characters in the series to learn 'flight' in a matter of days. It took most of the primary cast members months of training to master ki control, but Videl's calm composure helped her master this ability fast. However, Videl was beaten by her daughter Pan in this aspect, as she could fly without training when she was a baby.

Types of ki

Goku (left). Frieza (middle). Black Goku (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

Throughout the Dragon Ball series, different ki types have been observed based on the individual using them. Ki is divided into three basic types.

1) Good ki (Genki): This type of ki is used by a person with no evil intentions. This appears as a white aura around the person when he is using it. Most Z fighters possess this kind of ki, for instance, Goku has Genki till the end of Dragon Ball Z.

2) Evil Ki (Jaki): This type of ki is used by a person with evil intentions in his heart. This appears as a purple aura around the person when he is using it. Most villains in the series have this ki, for instance, Frieza has Jaki when he is introduced to Dragon Ball Z.

3) Godly Ki (Kami no Ki): This type of ki is unique, as godly beings possess it. It was introduced in Dragon Ball Super when Beerus, the God of Destruction, invaded Earth. This ki appears as a purple aura around the individual, and sometimes black (if the god has evil intentions: for instance, Black Goku).