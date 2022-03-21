My Dress-Up Darling Episode 11: Marin cosplays a succubus and Gojo found himself in a Love Hotel

The latest episode of My Dress-Up Darling was eventful, and a lot was going on towards the second half of the episode. The series is inching closer to the season's conclusion, with only one episode left to be aired.

Episode 11 of My Dress-Up Darling focused on Gojo and Marin since they took up a new cosplay project. Marin wanted to cosplay a cute succubus from a slice of life series, while Gojo was tested in this episode.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest episode of My Dress-Up Darling.

Marin from My Dress-Up Darling (Image via CloverWorks)

My Dress-Up Darling: Gojo and Marin hang out in a manga cafe

Gojo and Marin wanted to relax that day since it was quite hot. Marin decided that it would be a good idea to take Gojo to a manga cafe since it was cool, had a ton of manga series to read, and food to eat as well.

The two spent some time and started talking about a slice of life series called “I’m a Mega-Best-Selling High-School-Student Light Novel Author That Has a Succubus Thirsting For Me And I Don’t Know What To Do.”

Marin explained the premise of the manga series and explained why she likes such manga. Poor Gojo didn’t know what succubi were and was afraid of what he might encounter while reading the manga.

However, he realized that the series was quite adorable and wholesome and decided to give it a read and design the succubus costume for Marin. Nevertheless, this was challenging for Gojo since the design in the manga was simplified, and he had to use his imagination to add depth to the costume.

My Dress-Up Darling: Gojo found himself in a Love Hotel

Gojo was quite shocked after entering the “studio” that Marin had picked out for the latest photoshoot, as it was a Love Hotel. Marin seemed to have overlooked that bit while booking since she only examined the bed required for the shoot.

The two had a ton of awkward moments, with Marin being the character she is, deciding to tease Gojo and ask him to join her in the Jacuzzi as a joke.

After an extremely awkward conversation involving rituals, financial luck, wallets, and barrier devices, the two decided to commence the photoshoot. Gojo was responsible for taking her photos on a mobile phone and didn’t have Shinju to help him out since they wanted to collaborate just that one time.

The two shared extremely awkward moments, and the protagonists of My Dress-Up Darling were extremely tense even as they were leaving the hotel. Fans of the series now await the final episode of Season 1 to see how the two evolve in their relationship.

