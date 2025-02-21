Night of the Living Cat anime reveals July 2025 release via 2nd PV

On February 21, 2025, Night of the Living Cat anime released its second promotional video, announcing the series' main voice cast. The promotional video also revealed the series' streaming details, like its early streaming in Japan and streaming platforms.

Night of the Living Cat anime (also pronounced Nyaight of the Living Cat) is based on a manga series written by Hawkman and illustrated by Mecha-roots. The series started its publication in October 2022 and is currently ongoing with 6 volumes in publication (5 in English).

The promotional video for Night of the Living Cat anime commenced with a focus on a cat cafe where everyone enjoyed the company of these innocent animals. However, after a strange phenomenon, everyone started converting into cats, and only a few humans were left behind.

ABEMA will do the early streaming as the series will air on Japanese TV channels like TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo, and other affiliated channels. The series is set to be released in July 2025.

The promotional video then formally introduced the entire main characters. The last part of the promotional video revealed the series' main voice cast and promoted the release of the latest volume of the anime's source (the manga's volume 6 was released on the same day as the second PV release).

The main voice cast, as announced in the PV, includes Arata voiced by Reiji Kawashima (Fushi from To Your Eternity), Gaku by Ryouta Takeuchi (Shimotsuki Ushimaru from One Piece), Kaoru by Reina Ueda (Cha Haein from Solo Leveling), Kunnagi by Masaaki Mizunaka (Baji Keisuke from Tokyo Revengers), and Len by Subaru Kimura (Franky from One Piece).

Additionally, some other main voice castings include Masaki voiced by Yoshiki Nakajima (You Uei from Dr Stone), Tanishi by Hiroki Yasumoto (King from One Punch Man), and Tsutumi by Yu Serizawa (Kaname from Tonikawa). The series will be directed by Takashi Miike and Tomohiro Kamitani (storyboard director of My Hero Academia season 5's opening theme song).

Night of the Living Cat anime synopsis

Kunagi as seen in the anime trailer (Image via OLM)

Night of the Living Cat anime is an action-suspense series taking place in a post-apocalyptic world where everyone is getting transformed into cats due to a virus. Moreover, this disease of transforming into cats is contagious, as it could spread merely through touch with humans.

To stay safe from this virus, humans evacuated to secluded parts of the world. Among these humans is Kunagi, a man with immense knowledge about cats but a mysterious past. As a worker at a cat cafe, Kunagi might be the most vulnerable to this virus but somehow, he managed to keep his humanity alive. However, how long could humans survive under such critical conditions?

