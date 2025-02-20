Rock is a Lady's Modesty anime reveals new character video

Thursday, February 20, 2025 saw the official website for the television Rock is a Lady’s Modesty anime series begin streaming a new character video for its protagonist. The series also revealed a new key visual which it calls a “gap visual,” highlighting the two very distinct and different sides of protagonist Lilisa Suzunomiya.

The character video for the Rock is a Lady’s Modesty anime’s protagonist further highlights these differences and distinctions, pairing perfectly with the key visual. Fans can likewise expect additional character videos to be released as more cast members and their roles are revealed in the coming weeks.

Rock is a Lady’s Modesty anime highlights main character in new promotional video

The character video for the Rock is a Lady’s Modesty anime’s protagonist Lilisa Suzunomiya begins by showing her daily life at school. She’s suggested to be polite, regal, and adored by her classmates as a model student and apparent violin player. However, this quickly shifts to what appears to be her after school hobby of playing the guitar in a band, showing a much rougher and harsher side to her personality. Her voice even changes noticeably here.

These two sides are also highlighted on the aforementioned gap visual, but with an outfit change that isn’t present in the character video. As a guitarist in a rock band, Lilisa exchanges her all-white academy outfit for black shorts and a black graphic t-shirt. Her expressions are also polar opposites, with her daytime look being gentle and welcoming while her rocker look is menacing and scary.

Lilisa will be voiced by Akira Sekine, whose performance can be heard in Lilisa’s character video. As of this article’s writing, the only other currently announced cast member is Miyuri Shimabukuro as Otoha Kurogane. With the anime set to premiere sometime in April 2025, it’s expected that additional cast members will be announced in the coming weeks. The anime will premiere on Thursdays at 11:56 PM Japanese Standard Time on TBS and 27 affiliate channels.

Shinya Watada is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Pictures, with Ori Yasukawa serving as assistant director. Shogo Yasukawwa is in charge of series scripts, while Risa Miyadani is designing the characters. Yasufummi Soejima is the visual director for the series. Additional staff members include:

Color Key Artist: Masumi Ootsuka

Art Director: Hirofumi Sakagami

Art Setting: Yuichi Asami

CG Director: Haruka Sakaguchi

Compositing Director of Photography: Mika Watanabe

Editing: Akari Saitō

Sound Director: Hiromi Kikuta

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Hiroshi Fukuda’s original series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Hakusensha’s Young Animal magazine in October 2022, and is still ongoing today. The manga has been collected into six compilation volumes with a seventh planned for release, none of which are available in English as of this article’s writing.

