One Piece and Boston Red Sox collaborate with a special jersey and more

Following its introduction last year, the MLB’s (Major League Baseball) Boston Red Sox recently announced that its One Piece Theme Day collaboration would return this year. This year’s collaboration date is set for Saturday, May 3, 2025 for the team’s game against the Minnesota Twins, which is set to begin at 4:10PM Eastern Standard Time at Fenway Park in Boston.

This year, the special items offered to ticket holders will be a One Piece-themed Red Sox jersey distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis in sizes ranging from Adult Small to XL. In addition, VIP ticket holders will also receive a collaborative hat, which features special artwork of the anime’s logo on the bottom of the brim.

Boston Red Sox’s One Piece Theme Day at home stadium Fenway Park returns for second year in a row

In addition to the above offerings, the One Piece Theme Day will also have special pre-game entertainment and activities for all ticket holders to participate in. However, VIP ticket holders to the event will receive an early entrance to have first access to this pregame entertainment. Presumably, this would also give VIP ticket holders an edge on getting the specific size collaborative jersey they want given limited supplies by size.

Both regular and VIP tickets are currently live for purchase via the official MLB website. As of this article’s writing, currently available regular tickets are starting at $52.25, while VIP tickets are starting at $78.75. However, sections with seats currently left in them are limited, so fans interested in attending should consider purchasing their tickets as soon as possible. Groups of 15 or more are being asked to contact the Red Sox Ticket Office directly.

As mentioned above, the series first collaborated with the Boston Red Sox last year. The event was structured similarly, and was specifically meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the television anime adaptation. The promotional item last year was a bobblehead of series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy wearing a Boston Red Sox jersey, baseball pants-style shorts, and carrying a bat over his shoulder.

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s series began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today. However, it is currently progressing through its final saga and is expected to end within a few years. The manga has sold well over 500 million copies, and is the best-selling manga of all time globally.

Toei Animation’s television anime adaptation of the series began in October 1999, and is still ongoing today, but is on hiatus until April 2025 to rework and upgrade overall production quality. Netflix produces a live-action adaptation of Oda’s original manga, and is also collaborating with Wit Studio on an anime readaptation of the series.

