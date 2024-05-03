"We don't need it"— One Piece x Roblox collab divides the fandom

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the official X account of Netflix Geeked announced that Roblox is set to collaborate with One Piece live-action series and Stranger Things. Unfortunately, neither Netflix nor Roblox has further explained any details about the collaboration.

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga and anime are a global phenomenon. Upon seeing this popularity, Netflix produced a live-action series for the same. Fortunately, the series became widely successful. This popularity has seemingly led to a collaboration with the online game platform, Roblox.

Netflix announces Roblox's collaboration with One Piece live-action series

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) account of Netflix Geeked posted a video preview for a collaboration between Roblox and two Netflix shows, one of which is the One Piece live-action.

The preview video only showed fans an animated scene that looked like it was from Stranger Things and an animated version of Going Merry from the One Piece live-action show.

Going Merry as seen in the live-action series (Image via Netflix)

Other than that, the video only hinted at an online gaming space known as Netflix Geeked Arcade. It can be presumed that Roblox players would be able to experience the collaboration through that space. That said, no such information about the same has been revealed.

Lastly, the preview video also did not reveal when fans could see the collaboration take place. The video listed the collaboration as a "coming soon" event.

Surprisingly, not all fans were excited by the collaboration announcement.

How fans reacted to the collaboration announcement

Nami, Luffy, and Zoro as seen in the series (Image via Netflix)

Many fans of the series believed that Roblox was a game for children. Hence, as per them, the series' collaboration with the game would sully the anime's name. Hence, several fans stated that they did not want the collaboration to happen.

"We don’t need it. This ain’t for kids. This a grown man’s story!," one fan exclaimed.

"The fact we got a collab on Roblox before fortnite is criminal," another fan added.

Another fan shared how disappointing it was that Roblox got a One Piece collaboration before Fortnite. As anime fans would know, Epic Games' Fortnite has had collaborations with several anime like Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Super, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Naruto.

Jujutsu Kaisen x Fortnite collaboration (Image via Epic Games)

With such collaborations already having taken place, fans were shocked to learn that Roblox was the first to collaborate with the anime live-action series.

"We want Fortnite but we’ll take what we can get," one fan shared.

"They realized that roblox published the only good one piece game in existence," another fan said.

Other fans shared how they would have preferred if Fortnite had received the collaboration opportunity. Nevertheless, they were happy that they are soon going to get some new content from the series.

Another fan tried hyping up the collaboration and Roblox stating that the series' executives must have realized that the online game was the only entity that published good games for the series.

