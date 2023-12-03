Every Anime X Fortnite collaboration, ranked least to most controversial

Anime X Fortnite collaborations are one of the most unique and beloved features of Fortnite. Considered to be one of the best games of the last decade, Fortnite has influenced many fans' lives over the years. It has made its way into becoming the biggest pop culture crossover in history, with collaborations with several movies, video games, TV shows, and comics.

Fortnite has incorporated several compelling elements in its gameplay. This includes enabling players to purchase the skins of specific characters from these shows and, in certain cases, using moves or techniques unique to these shows. Fortnite X Anime collaborations have generally been well-received by fans, however, that does not necessarily mean they were without controversy.

From Naruto to Attack on Titan, all Anime X Fortnite crossovers listed from best to worst

1) Dragon Ball Super

Using Kamehameha in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite players have been graced by two collaborations with Dragon Ball. A total of seven excellent character skins - Goku, Gohan, Vegeta, Piccolo, Beerus, Bulma, and Goku Black, each with their own alternate power-up forms were released. The Dragon Ball collaboration is considered to be the best of all Anime X Fortnite collaborations because of a new gameplay mode.

This new mode was incredibly fast-paced, with players having to participate in a 1v1 battle with a designated opponent. They would only get 10 minutes to defeat their opponent and claim victory. It was very exciting for players who enjoy an intense fight. In addition, being able to one-shot KO, an opponent with a Kamehameha, was incredible, and fans keep urging the game to bring it back once more.

2) Naruto

Ichiraku Ramen Shop in-game (Image via Epic Games)

Both of Naruto's crossovers with Fortnite have been incredibly fun and engaging for fans. The first crossover introduced Naruto, Sakura, Sasuke, and Kakashi Outfits, while the second wave brought with it Gaara, Itachi, Orochimaru, and Hinata. This crossover was an absolute treat for Naruto fans, with players being able to explore the Ichiraku ramen shop and the Hokage Residence.

Fortnite also enabled players to immerse themselves in this Anime X Fortnite collaboration by allowing them to explore the Hidden Leaf Village and, essentially, making every Naruto fan's fantasy true. The emotes were exceptional in this crossover and a unique alternative look was available for every skin.

3) Attack on Titan

Mikasa and Levi's in-game skins (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite and Attack on Titan collaboration made chapter 4, season 2 of the game more epic, bringing in a ton of anime-themed rewards for fans. Three new Fortnite Skins were released - Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, and Captain Levi Ackerman, along with the ODM gear (omni-directional mobility gear) and Thunder Spears from Attack on Titan being introduced in gameplay.

There were actual elements from Attack on Titan in the game, with players exploring Eren's family basement and using the ODM gear to boost their mobility. However, the Thunder Spears sparked controversy among fans. They were deemed to be not as useful and built for players with an extremely high skill ceiling, its hitbox being too small. This Anime X Fortnite collaboration was an overall success that added a new element to the game.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

Megumi Fushiguro in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

With Jujutsu Kaisen reaching its height of popularity in 2023, fans were delighted when Epic Games announced a crossover between Fortnite and the much-acclaimed anime.

Further, several new quests and skins came with this Anime X Fortnite collaboration, including the Outfits of Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Itadori Yuji. Even though these were well received and gained popularity among players, there were things that certain Jujutsu Kaisen fans disapproved of.

The Fortnite dance of Megumi and Gojo was a hot topic among Jujutsu Kaisen fans. The issue was that Epic Games was unable to find a way to incorporate these characters into the game, keeping their originality intact. Fans were shocked by Megumi's dance to Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic's Leave The Door Open. According to them, it is very unlikely that a character like Megumi, with a calm and mysterious demeanor, would ever do something like this.

5) My Hero Academia

Using the Deku Smash in-game (Image via Epic Games)

Fans of this popular anime were a little disappointed with Fornite's crossover with My Hero Academia. It included the skins of four of the most popular characters in the series - Deku, All Might, Bakugo, and Uravity. A Deku Smash item, and two new emotes, Symbol of Peace and Hero Analysis, were also made available to players.

However, there was nothing too original or special about this Anime X Fortnite collaboration. It did nothing substantial to change either the meta or the environment in-game. A lack of association with the actual game itself is what made this collaboration a source of controversy among fans of the anime.

Concluding thoughts

Anime fans claim that five Anime X Fortnite collaborations are not enough, and they keep urging Epic Games to add more popular anime characters and their trademark elements into the game. Fortnite made a genius marketing decision when it decided to announce Anime X Fortnite collaborations, but they may be able to capitalize more on it with the game's huge fan base and its ability to attract more players by introducing such creative elements.

One notable anime missing from Anime X Fortnite collaborations is One Piece. Considering the huge following that this anime has, fans have wondered if and when Luffy might be making an entrance in Fortnite.

In fact, fans feel One Piece has immense potential as an Anime X Fortnite collaboration, providing developers with a plethora of abilities and game modes they may be able to introduce using it. A One-Piece X Fortnite collaboration would be very hyped and could revitalize the game even further.

