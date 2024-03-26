One Piece x Boston Red Sox collab officially announced for August 2024

Monday, March 25, 2024 saw the Boston Red Sox announce an official collaboration with creator, author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece franchise set to commence this August. More specifically, the collaboration is with the television anime adaptation of Oda’s original manga series of the same name, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

The collaboration is officially dubbed “One Piece Night,” and will commence at the Boston Red Sox’s home field of Fenway Park, located in Boston, Massachusetts. The game set to be played on the night of the collaboration is the Red Sox hosting their division rival Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, with the game starting at 7:10PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) as of this article’s writing.

Ticket holders who purchase through the special promotional offer on the official MLB website will receive a bobblehead of the series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy wearing a Boston Red Sox jersey. The picture of the bobblehead provided will also see Luffy carrying a bat over his shoulder, as well as wearing baseball pants mocked up to match his traditional jean shorts style.

Boston Red Sox x One Piece collaboration commences on Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Expand Tweet

In addition to the bobblehead, this collaboration with the Boston Red Sox will also see a pregame party with music and a cosplay event for those who arrive earlier to the game. The MLB website’s official description also teases “much more” to come for the collaboration, most likely referencing events at the stadium on the night in question. The MLB website asks that those with questions or buying for groups of 15+ contact the Red Sox ticket office directly.

As mentioned above, the Luffy bobblehead will only be available to those who purchase tickets to the event through the official promotional post on the MLB’s official website. This is typical for their Theme and Cultural & Identity events which they run with various teams and various other franchises throughout the year.

Expand Tweet

This marks the second recent collaboration of Oda’s series with a major American sports franchise, with the Los Angeles Rams previously hosting a similar event during the 2023 NFL regular season. The collaboration was the first of its kind, and clearly was a successful one considering the MLB and the Boston Red Sox choosing to follow suit. The first 10 thousand fans to enter the gates of the Rams game received anime-branded clear bags.

Oda’s One Piece manga is the best selling in the entire world, with well over half a billion copies in circulation as of this article’s writing. The manga began serialization in July 1997 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today.

Related links

One Piece unites with LA Rams this December in historical collaboration

Crowd goes berserk as One Piece x LA Rams collaboration lights up SoFi stadium

Eiichiro Oda reveals the reason behind One Piece manga's hiatus