When will Cooper Kupp return? Injury update of Rams WR for Fantasy Football

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Los Angeles Rams placed Cooper Kupp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. The star wide receiver was dealing with a hamstring issue in training camp and was not ready to play.

Kupp, who played just nine games last season due to an ankle injury was hoping for a sensational return to football, but unfortunately, the hamstring issue derailed his plans.

When will Cooper Kupp return?

According to the latest updates, Cooper Kupp will be ready to play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be the first game where he will be play since he was placed on the PUP list

This is great news for all the Los Angeles Rams fans as well as the fantasy football managers who decided to draft him despite him not being available for the four games of the season.

In his absence, Puka Nacua has stepped up and has become a star for the Rams. Given how great chemistry Nacua has built with Matthew Stafford already, it will be thrilling to see the trio of Kupp, Nacua, and Stafford playing together.

Cooper Kupp Fantasy Outlook 2023

Last season, before getting placed on the IR, Kupp recorded 75 receptions for 812 yards and scored seven touchdowns in just nine games. He was playing phenomenally, but an ankle injury ended his season.

It's expected that the star wide receiver will continue to play well once he's back and prove why he is one of the best receivers in the league. Stafford is playing quite well, and when he's healthy, it would be very hard to stop Kupp. In two games this season, the Rams QB has thrown for 641 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions with a passer rating of 77.4.

With the emergence of Nacua and Tutu Atwell, there will be less defensive attention on Cooper Kupp, which will allow the former Super Bowl MVP to be more dominant.

So far the Rams have exceeded all the expectations this season, and when Kupp is back, they could possibly make a push for the playoffs.

