One Piece unites with LA Rams this December in historical collaboration

One Piece and the LA Rams will be coming together for a one-day-long special collaboration on December 3, 2023. Recently revealed, this unprecedented event promises to be a historic moment in both sports and anime history. Exclusive collaboration merchandise will also be available for the attendees.

The collaboration will feature several iconic One Piece characters seamlessly integrated throughout the stadium. With the potential release of an original video showcasing the world of One Piece, this collaboration is poised to be one of the series' most important and pivotal yet.

One Piece and LA Rams collab will mark one the series' biggest collabs yet

Expand Tweet

LA Rams is set to join forces with the beloved One Piece anime franchise for a special event on December 3, 2023. This unprecedented collaboration will unfold during the highly anticipated match against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium, marking a significant moment in both sports and anime history.

During the game, the stadium will come alive with the presence of several iconic One Piece characters, seamlessly integrated into the event through LED ribbons, TV monitors, and digital signage. The centerpiece of this convergence will be the 360° double-sided Infinity Screen at the heart of the stadium, where an original video will be played showcasing the world of this revered anime series.

Expand Tweet

Adding to the allure of the collaboration, attendees will have the opportunity to receive a limited edition sports towel, offered as a complimentary gift while supplies last. The first 10,000 fans through the gates will be presented with anime-branded clear bags, enhancing the overall experience of this groundbreaking event.

As the collaboration unfolds, the official website of the Los Angeles Rams will feature exclusive banners of the anime series adorned with the anime's logo. These banners will serve as a gateway for fans to access the anime's special English-only webpage, building anticipation and fostering engagement leading up to the historic event.

Expand Tweet

Notably, this will mark the first official collab between the anime franchise and the LA Rams and will represent one of the largest-scale partnerships in the franchise's storied history. Similar collaborations have also happened between the Blue Lock franchise and Inter Milan earlier in 2023.

Final Thoughts

While anime references in sports events are not uncommon, this marks one of the few instances where an official collaboration between anime and sports takes center stage, solidifying the cultural impact and widespread acceptance of anime in diverse entertainment realms. The gates seem open for exciting possibilities at the intersection of sports and anime.

The collaboration between the LA Rams and One Piece on December 3, 2023, will not only stand as a historic milestone in the convergence of sports and anime but may also signal the dawn of a new era.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.