The Cat and the Dragon anime officially announced via new website

The Cat and the Dragon anime was officially announced this Friday, February 21, 2025, through the project's newly launched official website, which is going to provide updates in the future, coupled with a trailer that has been narrated by an undisclosed voice that is Nekoryū speaking in cat language. This announcement also featured a visual of the protagonist by the character designer, Mai Okuma.

The bulk of the story of The Cat and the Dragon anime is centered around the titular cat raising a dragon, which is often played out for comedic purposes in a fantasy setting. However, there is no information regarding when this project is going to come out as of now.

As mentioned earlier, The Cat and the Dragon anime has been announced through a website, coupled with a video trailer featuring manga panels, some interactions between the protagonists, and a visual of the main characters of the series. At present there is no information on when this anime is going to be released or which studio is involved in the project.

One of the few elements that have been confirmed thus far with this project is that the character designer, who made the visual, is Mai Okuma, who was already involved in the art of the manga adaptation of this light novel series. Some other works of hers include Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village.

The premise of the series

The bulk of The Cat and the Dragon anime is centered around the titular creatures living together and the former taking care of the latter. While the premise of this story lends itself to some comedic moments, it also provides some interesting concepts within a fantasy setting.

When it comes to the web novel, it started publication in Shōsetsuka ni Narō in September 2013 and has seven books thus far in the market. The seventh light novel volume came out in September 2023 and the series as a whole has sold a bit more than one million copies, as of this writing.

Moreover, the manga adaptation, made by Izumi Sasaki, was launched in Kono Manga ga Sugoi! web in September 2017, and began to be serialized in Manga Box in April 2020, with the series still ongoing to this very day.

