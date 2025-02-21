Crunchyroll to bring Solo Leveling and One Piece immersive experience to Kolkata Comic Con

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime via email correspondence that they are set to bring immersive One Piece and Solo Leveling experiences to Kolkata Comic Con.
The upcoming Kolkata Comic Con set for February 22 and 23, is the first-ever Comic Con in Kolkata. To make this event extra special, Crunchyroll is set to bring their special booth, including a One Piece installation, Solo Leveling 360° experience, and more.
In addition, fans will have the chance to get their hands on some free exclusive anime merchandise distributed at the booth and as prizes for the trivia extravaganza.
Crunchyroll set to bring its booth to the first Kolkata Comic Con
With the Kolkata Comic Con set to take place on February 22 -24, 2025, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, Crunchyroll is set to bring its special booth to add some extra magic to Kolkata's first Comic Con.
As part of their booth, Crunchyroll is set to bring larger-than-life installations, exclusive giveaways, and thrilling experiences straight out of your favorite shows. It does not matter whether you are a die-hard anime fan or just beginning your journey, Crunchyroll has something special for everyone.
What to watch out for at the Crunchyroll booth in Kolkata Comic Con?
Set Sail with One Piece: The Crunchyroll booth is set to present fans with the chance to set sail with the Straw Hat crew at their immersive One Piece installation. The larger-than-life setup is the ultimate photo-op as fans can strike a pose with Monkey D. Luffy’s iconic straw hat and vest to channel their inner pirate.
Step Into the Solo Leveling Universe: The Crunchyroll booth is set to feature a Solo Leveling 360° experience. It will allow fans to experience the anime like never before with a 360° interactive setup. Pose like your favorite hunter, capture the moment, and level up your anime experience.
Anime Trivia Extravaganza: For the hard-core anime fans, Crunchyroll is also set to test them with an all-day trivia challenge happening at their booth and on the main stage. Answer correctly and win some exclusive Crunchyroll merchandise.
Epic Giveaways: Lastly, Crunchyroll is set to distribute some exclusive Crunchyroll merchandise at their booth. These merchandise include Crunchyroll-branded swag bags, One Piece Collector Cards, Solo Leveling Acrylic Key Chains, and Dragon Ball DAIMA Fan Cards.
That said, these items are subject to limited supplies. Hence, fans must swing by the Crunchyroll booth to kickstart the ultimate fun at Kolkata Comic Con the right way.
