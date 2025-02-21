Latest One Piece spoilers all but confirm Elbaph as the next God Valley

One Piece chapter 1140 has been leaked and it features several interesting moments, such as Gaba's fight with Luffy and also the arrival of two new Holy Knights into Elbaph. The most fascinating event is Shamrock's words by the end of the chapter, which could represent a second God Valley incident in the Land of the Giants.

Moreover, Shanks' twin brother mentions something about a "game", which could be the Native Hunting Competition that was previously seen in God Valley when his father, Figarland Garling, was the leader of the Holy Knights. There is a very good chance that the One Piece author, Eiichiro Oda, is aiming for a similar scenario this time around, which might shed some light on that old event.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

How Shamrock's final words in One Piece chapter 1140 could repeat the God Valley event

Shamrock as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The end of the most recent chapter of the manga depicts the arrival of two new Holy Knights to Elbaph and their leader, Shamrock, stating that a "game" is going to begin. As a result, many fans theorize that it is going to be the Native Hunting Competition that took place years ago in the God Valley incident when this character's father, Figarland Garling, was the leader of the Holy Knights.

Whether it was out of sheer pleasure or having an ulterior motive, the motivation behind the Native Hunting Competition was never clear, but it showed the ruthless nature of the Holy Knights and Garling, in particular, who stood out in that area. He earned the title of "champion" in God Valley. This meant that he was held in right regard— an assumption reinforced by his recent rise in the Gorosei.

The Holy Knights arrived at Elbaph with a clear idea to take down the Giants, which was also seen when Gunko and Shamrock tortured Loki in the previous chapters. Therefore, there is a very good chance that the Native Hunting Competition could reveal what transpired in God Valley and give more context to these characters' current mission.

The mysteries of God Valley

Monkey D. Garp as seen in a God Valley flashback (Image via Toei Animation)

There is no denying that the God Valley incident, which took place several years ago prior to the One Piece story, is one of the biggest mysteries in the entire franchise. The idea of Marine hero Monkey D. Garp teaming up with the king of the pirates, Gol D. Roger, and his crew already seems outlandish, but this is also done to help the Celestial Dragons, adding more intrigue to the event.

This is coupled with the introduction of the Rocks Pirates, which features future Yonko leaders such as Big Mom, Kaido, and Whitebeard. The mystery surrounding their leader, Xebec, has spawned many theories which are very likely to be key to the story's conclusion.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1140 has created a lot of hype within its fan community because it is the first time that readers are going to see the Holy Knights in action. Moreover, this "game" mentioned by Shamrock could provide the long-awaited explanation of what happened in God Valley.

