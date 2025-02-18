One Piece chapter 1140 spoilers: Luffy vs Gaban begins as two new Holy Knights enter Elbaph Island

One Piece chapter 1140 spoilers were released on February 18, 2025. The chapter continued with the commencement of the battle between Scopper Gaban and Monkey D Luffy with the key to free Loki at stake. Even though Gaban dominated the fight, he surrendered after Zoro joined the fight.

Ad

On the other hand, Gunko summoned two more Holy Knights through a magic circle. One of these Holy Knights had ties with one of the Five Elders. However, only one Holy Knight was to be summoned. Shamrock was then requested to return to Mariejois, but before leaving, the character claimed to 'make a game' on Elbaph Island.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1140 and has the author's opinion.

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1140 spoilers: Zoro's powers highlighted as Shamrock's claims hint at an upcoming calamity

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the One Piece chapter 1140 spoilers, the chapter would be titled Scopper Gaban and feature the cover story where Who's Who attacked Ulti with his knives. One Piece chapter 1140 spoilers began with where the series left off in the previous chapter as Gaban challenged Luffy for the key that would free Loki from his chains.

Their battle commenced and Gaban even forced Luffy to activate his Gear 5 transformation. As the tide of the battle started shifting towards the former Roger Pirate, Zoro decided to support his captain. Strangely, Gaban immediately surrendered after this and gave the Straw Hat Pirates the key to Loki's chain.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1140 spoilers then shifted to the middle of a forest on Elbaph Island, where Gunko was creating a magic circle to summon another Holy Knight. The spoilers titled this magic circle as "Abyss." Two Holy Knights were summoned through this magic circle.

Saint Ju Peter as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The first Holy Knight was Saint Sommers from the Shepherd House of the Celestial Dragons. As claimed in One Piece chapter 1140 spoilers, this Holy Knight belonged to the same family as Gorosei Ju Peter and had long hair and a beard. The character also wore glasses, giving him the appearance of an aged person.

Ad

The second Holy Knight was Saint Gillingham from the Limotive House of the Celestial Dragons. As claimed in One Piece chapter 1140 spoilers, this Holy Knight had the powers of Kirin, the Japanese mythical hybrid creature.

Shamrock as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Moreover, the character was also described as a Kirin-human hybrid (presumably, just like Saturn's initial yokai form). One Piece chapter 1140 spoilers then saw Shamrock Figarland asking for the arrival of two Holy Knights, even though he and Gunko only requested one.

Ad

Saint Gillingham then informed the Holy Knights' leader that Shamrock was to return to the Holy Land of Mariejois (due to reasons the spoilers didn't clarify). Shamrock claimed to 'make a game' on Elbaph Island before leaving, presumably, mentioning his way of affiliating the island under the World Government. One Piece manga will be releasing a chapter next week too.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

The key highlight of this chapter might be Gaban's reaction to fighting Zoro as he immediately surrendered before the swordsman could join the fight. This might be related to some trauma regarding Gaban's past encounter with a swordsman, or the swordsman of his crew.

Ad

On the other hand, the two new Holy Knights might definitely become the center of attention in the future as their powers could be unique (just like Gunko and Shamrock). While Shamrock's claim to 'make a game' might seem vague at the moment, it could be related to an upcoming disaster on Elbaph Island that might see the Straw Hat Pirates helping the giants once more.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback