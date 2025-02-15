The Celestial Dragon title may be the key to Imu's identity & powers in One Piece

The Celestial Dragons, or the Tenryubito, might be one of the biggest misconceptions in One Piece. In the eyes of the fans, these tyrants are weak people who can hardly defend themselves. However, the Gorosei and the Holy Knights also fit this title, and the former may be combined with the World Government leader, signifying Imu's true powers.

The Five Elders signify the mythical five-headed dragon Tiamat, which represents Imu's being as a whole. The creature has colorful heads, each fitting the description of the Five Elders and predicting the true powers of the recently promoted Garling Figarland.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring the truth about Imu's powers through the 'Celestial Dragon' title

The Five Elders as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Celestial Dragons (also known as the World Nobles and the Tenryuubito) are the true descendants of the First Twenty (other than the Arabasta Kingdom). Despite their strong standing in the world, these nobles are weaker than average, making their title as the nobles of the Grand Line speculative.

However, the truth about the 'Tenryuubito' arises from the fact that these 'weak nobles' are not the only ones included in the classification of the Celestial Dragons. Other than these people, the Holy Knights and the Five Elders are also considered 'Celestial Dragons,' in the same context as the Japanese word 'Tenryuubito.'

The Gorosei as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

The Five Elders, particularly, are tied close to Imu (given their yokai-related powers). Moreover, their relationship could be 'connected,' so stating them as a singular being might be valid. Tiamat, a Mesopotamian mythological 5-headed dragon, might perfectly represent the connection between the Gorosei and Imu.

The mythical creature has five different colored heads, each representing the powers and state of each Gorosei. The red head of Tiamat would belong to Saint Marcus, who has the Itsumade yokai form. This would fit the Gorosei as the red head represents the powers of 'fire,' something the yokai creature might be capable of doing.

The green head would be that of Saint Nusjuro, who has the Bakotsu yokai form. This would fit him because Nusjuro's Gorosei title (Warrior God of Finance) matches the green head's theme of corruption.

Garling Figarland as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The blue head of Tiamat would belong to Saint Warcury, who has the Houki yokai form. This would fit the Gorosei as he also has Conqueror's Haki (electric shock), like the blue head's lightning powers. The black head would fit Saint Shepherd, who has the Sand Wyrn yokai form. As seen from the yokai form, the black head's acid-producing powers fit the Gorosei's yokai form.

This leaves the white head that would fit Saint Figarland Garling, who has an unknown yokai form. As given by this white head's powers (ice-related), Garling Figarland's powers would be similar to a mythical serpent capable of producing ice. Collectively, all of these are connected to Imu, who grants them these powers.

Final thoughts

This theory again proves that Imu might be able to grant powers to others, specifically those promoted to Gorosei. While Saint Garling's powers might still be in the dark, fans can expect them to be ground-breaking, given how One Piece has entered its final saga.

