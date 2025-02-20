One Piece chapter 1140 raw scans: Two more Holy Knights appear as Luffy's Gear 5 gets a new look

One Piece chapter 1140 raw scans were primarily expected to elaborate on or better illustrate some of the less clear points made in previously released text-based spoilers. Unofficially leaked on Thursday, February 21, 2025, raw scans did exactly this, also introducing fans to new character designs and new characters alike. These new characters are also formally and fully introduced in the upcoming issue.

One Piece chapter 1140 raw scans also clarified exactly how Monkey D. Luffy and Scopper Gaban’s fight against each other went, in addition to how quick it actually was. The raw scans also give a better sense to how unceremoniously the fight ends, with the visual of Gaban’s flashback to Shanks suggesting he may have been instructed to test Luffy.

One Piece chapter 1140 raw scans reveal two new Holy Knights as Gaban’s power is shown

One Piece chapter 1140 raw scans begin with an update to the cover story showing Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Here, Who’s Who is seen throwing swords at Ulti, who is attached to a dartboard and clearly very angry. The issue’s story content then begins with Luffy jumping down to meet Gaban’s challenge as Zoro remembers Colon’s words about his father’s strength. Gaban dodges Luffys’ first attempts to grab the key from him before attacking Luffy with it.

He coats the key in Armament Haki as he does so, with black lightning bolts appearing as it connects. Luffy angrily shoots up afterwards and attempts to grab the key again, but Gaban shoves it into his mouth after dodging all the blows. Gaban then pulls his axes out and prepares to use them, with Zoro seemingly warning Luffy about what’s to come. Zoro even blocks one of the several slashes Gaban sends their way for Luffy as he dodges the rest.

One Piece chapter 1140 raw scans see Gaban’s attack destroy a part of Aurust Castle as Luffy turns into his Gear 5 form and Zoro draws all three swords. Luffy’s Gear 5 gets a new look here, with his Elbaph outfit also turning white with him, and his helmet even merging with his hair to give him the appearance of having horns. Zoro and Luffy then rush at Gaban to attack him, but he gives up as they do so, causing them both to crash into the wall behind him.

The two then get up and shout at Gaban before taking the key from him, as he walks away while thinking of a conversation he had with Shanks. Focus then shifts to the Walrus School, where the kids are seemingly saying they saw something in the sky. This is shown to be Gunko and Shamrock’s bird, which lands on a nearby branch. Gunko then makes the same magic circle she and Shamrock used to come to Elbaph, summoning two figures with it.

One Piece chapter 1140 raw scans see one of the Holy Knights to be a middle-aged man with glasses and a beard, but is currently in his underwear for some reason. The other is shown to be someone with a dragon–like Devil Fruit in their Hybrid state. The two then realize they’ve been summoned, prompting the first one to get dressed. Raw scans end by showing the Holy Knights looking down at the Elbaph children below, with Shamrock making a sinister face.

