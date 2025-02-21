Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense web novel ends with 573rd chapter

On Thursday, February 20, 2025, author Yuumikan published the 573rd and final chapter of Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense web novel on the official Shosetsuka ni Naro website. The user-generated website now lists the series as "complete." In addition, Yuumikan has shared a comment regarding the series' ending.

Yuumikan began serializing Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense web novel online on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in 2016. Later, Fujimi Shobo acquired the rights to serialize the novels and published the first volume in 2017 under the Kadokawa Books imprint.

The light novel version has released 18 tankobon volumes thus far, with the 19th volume slated to be released on March 10, 2025. In addition to the light novels, the original web novel inspired a manga version, with Jiro Oimoto's illustrations. The manga debuted on May 26, 2018, in Kadokawa Shoten's Comp Ace magazine, and its individual chapters have been collected in eight volumes thus far.

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense web novel officially ends after nine years

Writer Yuumikan has ended Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense web novel after nine years of serialization on the user-generated website, Shosetsuka ni Naro, with Chapter 573 on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

With that, on their X (formerly Twitter) account, Yuumikan has officially thanked fans for their continued support. Yuumikan's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"Defense is complete! Thank you so much for all your support! I believe it was only thanks to everyone's help that we were able to reach a satisfactory conclusion. I hope this happy and joyful journey, built on miracles, has been the same for all of you" - Yuumikan on X (@Yuumikanθθ4)

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense web novel garnered immense popularity following its anime adaptation, which premiered in Japan in January 2020. Under the production of Silver Link, the series aired 12 episodes from January 8, 2025 to March 25, 2025. Following its success, the series was green-lit for a sequel, which aired 12 episodes from January 11, 2023 to April 20, 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subs and dub.

About Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense web novel

Maple, as seen in the anime (Image via Silver Link)

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense web novel centers around Kaede Honjo, who tries the New World Online - a popular VRMMO game on being pestered by her best friend. Naming her in-game character Maple, Kaede embarks on a fantastical journey.

However, as a complete novice to the game, who doesn't want to get hurt, she allocates all her stats to Defense. As a result, she gets impenetrable defense, but poor mobility and the ability to hit. Yet, precisely because of her high defense, she acquires skills like Poison Immunity, Total Defense, Devour, and others.

She also gets overpowered items to pulverize her enemies in a single hit. That said, Kaede/Maple has so much to learn in the VRMMO game. The story revolves around Maple, who progresses through the game, makes new friends, and creates memories.

