5 iconic characters played by Wriothesley VAs from Genshin Impact

Wriothesley from Genshin Impact shares a few voice actors with some notable characters in various anime and video games. This article will focus solely on his English and Japanese VAs. For reference, Joe Zieja and Daisuke Ono (sometimes spelled as Ono Daisuke, depending on where you live) are the two voice actors that will be discussed in this article.

Joe Zieja is the English VA, whereas Daisuke Ono is the Japanese one. Both are prolific in their own right, so let's see what familiar faces they've voiced prior to Wriothesley in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 notable characters that one of the voice actors for Genshin Impact's Wriothesley once played

1) Claude von Riegan

Claude von Riegan (Image via Intelligent Systems)

Joe Zieja voices Genshin Impact's Wriothesley in the English dub. Joe Zieja is also well-known for his role as Claude von Riegan in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Claude was one of the three main house leaders of that game, meaning players were inevitably going to see him a lot (even if his overall role is reduced compared to Edelgard or Dimitri).

Given the huge success that Fire Emblem: Three Houses was for the series, it's safe to say that Claude von Riegan is unquestionably one of Joe Zieja's most famous roles. On a related note, Joe Zieja also voiced Claude in Fire Emblem: Heroes, Three Hopes, and Engage.

2) Jotaro Kujo

Jotaro Kujo (Image via David Production)

Practically every anime fan should know who Jotaro Kujo is. He is the main protagonist of the third part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Stardust Crusaders) and has been prominent in several of its sequels thereafter. Jotaro Kujo is synonymous with Daisuke Ono since the latter voices Jotaro in various media.

Funnily enough, Daisuke Ono is also known to be a massive fan of the JoJo series, even going as far as to spend much of his money on the franchise's merchandise. Daisuke Ono is the Japanese voice actor for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact, so remember that this 5-star Cryo Catalyst user shares a voice with Jotaro Kujo.

3) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via miHoYo)

On the topic of memorable characters that Daisuke Ono voices, Jing Yuan is a notable name that Honkai Star Rail players might recognize. Both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail are made by miHoYo, meaning there is a fair bit of overlap between the two fanbases.

Jing Yuan is a 5-star Lightning Erudition unit who is quite excellent in fights with multiple foes. He's a general in the Xianzhou Alliance, with players seeing him often in the early Xianzhou Trailblaze missions. It is worth mentioning that Jing Yuan shares an English voice actor with Genshin Impact's Cyno.

Of course, his Japanese VA is the same as Wriothesley's.

4) Achilles

Achilles (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Some Fate fans might know Achilles as the Rider of Red. Regardless of the alias you wish to use, the fact is that the Fate series is incredibly popular worldwide. Achilles and Genshin Impact's Wriothesley share the same English voice actor (Joe Zieja).

Some Fate fans should know that Achilles is a Rider who appears in multiple different anime, such as:

Fate/GrandCarnival

Fate/Apocrypha

He also appears in Fate/Grand Order, but there is no English voice actor in that title. Due to Achilles' various appearances throughout the series, he's typically had a few different roles. For example, Achilles was part of the Holy Grail War in Fate/Apocrypha and was known to be a very strong Rider then.

5) Sebastian Michaelis

Sebastian Michaelis (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Sebastian Michaelis is the final character who shares a voice actor with Genshin Impact's Wriothesley. Daisuke Ono voices Sebastian in the Japanese dub of Black Butler and is easily one of the most recognizable characters in that show. Sebastian lives in infamy as a fictional person since he is often described as one of the most attractive in the anime genre.

Some Genshin Impact players find Wriothesley to be good-looking, so it's interesting to see him share a voice actor with Sebastian Michaelis in that regard.

Poll : Which voice actor's work do you like more? Joe Zieja Daisuke Ono 0 votes