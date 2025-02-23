Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime reveals April 2025 release date

Sunday, February 23, 2025 saw the official website for the television Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime series reveal the series’ official release date of Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Shortly before this announcement, a new trailer for the -Beginning- film made up of the anime’s first episodes also revealed and previewed the series’ theme song of “Plazma” by Kenshi Yonezu.

Ad

While the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime’s official release date and time has been confirmed, both domestic and international streaming information is still unknown. It is expected that this news will be revealed sometime in the coming weeks prior to the imminently arriving April 9, 2025 television release date for the anime.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime confirms release date as hype swells thanks to -Beginning- film

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned above, the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime series will premiere on Japanese television on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 12:29AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will air on 30 Nippon TV affiliate channels, which have yet to be specified by the series. As of this article’s writing, the anime’s official website has yet to confirm the series’ domestic and international streaming information.

This also rings true for the -Beginning- compilation film, which is still playing in Japanese theaters as of this article’s writing. It’s possible that this streaming information won’t be released until the film exits theaters, which would make sense given its purpose as a means of promoting the main television anime. It’s unclear as of this article’s writing how much longer the film will be in Japanese theaters, but it opened on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Ad

The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime has also confirmed its starring cast. However, it should be advised that the full cast list and characters mentioned within do contain spoilers to the series’ essential plot and setting. The anime stars:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amate Yuzuriha

Yui Ishikawa as Nyaan

Shimba Tsuchiya as Shūji Itō

Mariya Ise as Annqi

Yukitoshi Tokumoto as Jezzi

Kōsuke Echigoya as Pomeranian

Shōya Chiba as Nabu

Yuusuke Nagano as Kaine

Rie Kugimiya as HARO

Shinji Kawada as Challia Bull

Seiichirō Yamashita as Xavier Olivette

Akane Fujita as Comoli Harcourt

Yūki Shin as Char Aznable

Kōsuke Gotō as Denim

Taichi Takeda as Dren

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kazuya Tsurumaki is directing the anime series at Khara and Sunrise studios, with Yoji Enokido supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno of Neon Genesis Evangelion fame. Illustrator Take is designing the characters, with Ikuto Yamashita serving as mechanical designer.

The story follows Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living in a peaceful space colony. She one day meets war refugee Nyaan, and is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport called Clan Battle as a result. Entering under the name “Machu,” she pilots the titular GQuuuuuuX and battles every day until she meets Gundam mobile suit pilot Shinji, pursued by both the space force and the police.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback