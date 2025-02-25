The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 unveils July 2025 release date with a new visual

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 anime revealed that it will premiere in July 2025. This announcement was made with a new visual, depicting the beginning of a new story. In addition, the anime unveiled some new cast and live event details.

The Rising of the Shield Hero, written by Aneko Yusagi, is a Japanese light novel series published by Media Factory with illustrations by Seira Minami. The light novel later received a manga adaptation drawn by Aiya Kyuu and an anime adaptation produced by Kinema Citrus. With three seasons released, the animation studio is set to premiere the fourth season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 unveils new visual

On Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the official website of The Rising of the Shield Hero anime revealed that the anime's fourth season will premiere in July 2025. This announcement was made with a new visual that hinted at the start of the Siltvelt Succession Arc.

As for the visual, it depicts the protagonist Naofumi Iwatani seated on the throne. Meanwhile, his party members and allies Raphtalia, Filo, Sadina, Fohl, and Atla can be seen standing or seated on the stairs leading to the throne. The visual also gives fans a glimpse at two new characters from Siltvelt, Werner and Jaralis.

Werner as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Werner is the representative of the Shusaku race, one of the top four races in Siltvelt. Also, he is a devotee of the Shield Hero. He is set to be voiced by Takeo Ootsuka. He has previously voiced Aqua Hoshino in Oshi no Ko and Jinshi in The Apothecary Diaries.

As for Jaralis, he is a representative of the Lion Beastman race. He is set to be voiced by Jirou Saitou. He has previously voiced Theo Magath in Attack on Titan and Denken in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End.

Jaralis as seen in The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 visual also has a phrase at the bottom, "Revered yet w(e)ary." There is a likely chance that this phrase has something to do with the events set to take place in the upcoming anime season.

The Rising of the Shield Hero live event announces guests

The Rising of the Shield Hero anime is set to conduct its Shield Fest ~The LIVE of the Shield Hero~ on Sunday, June 15, 2025. In addition to the gorgeous anime cast, MADKID and Chiai Fujikawa, who previously performed the anime's theme songs are also set to appear in the event.

The cast members that are set to appear include Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi Iwatani), Asami Seto (Raphtalia), Rina Hidaka (Filo), Natsuko Hara (Rishia Ivyred), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Ren Amaki), and Makoto Takahashi (Motoyasu Kitamura).

