My Hero Academia: You're Next movie forces Deku to commit a deed he abhors the most

The My Hero Academia: You're Next movie was released in 2024 and received numerous positive comments from the fandom. One shocking element was Deku taking the life of Dark Might in the final battle. This moment sparked divisive opinions regarding his characterization, but it illustrates that he does not adhere to a no-kill rule, even though he still detests it.

The battle in the My Hero Academia: You're Next movie leads to a point where Deku must take the life of his enemy, which is in line with the manga's resolution. There has been considerable debate over the protagonist's approach to confronting his villains, but this has remained consistent throughout the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series and reflects the author's opinions.

My Hero Academia: You're Next movie highlights the nature of Deku's no-kill rule

During the climax of My Hero Academia: You're Next movie, the protagonist, Izuku "Deku" Midoriya, was forced to take the life of the main villain, Dark Might. This surprised many viewers of the series, as they had a different perception of his character, but this canon film confirms that he does not adhere to a no-kill rule.

Deku's approach to dealing with villains has sparked controversy for quite some time. Some believe he is always willing to give them a chance and spare their lives. This debate intensified during the manga's final arc when he faced off against Tomura Shigaraki. Deku wanted to understand the villain's perspective, although he ultimately realized he had to take his life.

However, there is a distinction in Deku's character: he is willing to spare a villain's life if they can be imprisoned, as seen with Overhaul, or if he perceives moments of redemption, like with Lady Nagant, yet he will take a life if necessary. The cases of Dark Might in the My Hero Academia: You're Next movie and All For One in the manga are the most prominent in this discussion, even if the protagonist dislikes doing it.

The controversies surrounding Deku's values as a hero

Deku, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones).

The My Hero Academia: You're Next movie, which encompasses the final arc of the manga and its epilogue, has sparked considerable debate regarding Deku's character and motivations. From his attempt to understand Shigaraki instead of going for the kill, to rejecting Katsuki Bakugo's offer to join his agency while continuing as a UA teacher and hero, a small yet vocal segment of the fandom feels that his character was mishandled by the end.

However, as previously mentioned, it is important to note that Deku was never the type to kill from the onset and primarily viewed it as a last resort. Additionally, his role as a teacher underscores his belief that helping others extends beyond superheroics, and his rejection of Bakugo's offer reflects his developing confidence and independence—qualities that author Kohei Horikoshi skillfully portrays.

Final thoughts

There has been much discussion surrounding Deku's philosophy when it comes to dealing with villains, but the My Hero Academia: You're Next movie proves that he remains consistent in this area. Although he doesn't adhere to a strict no-kill rule, it's evident that he dislikes this.

