Shigaraki's message to Deku is My Hero Academia's best final volume change

My Hero Academia volume 42, the final installment of the manga, was recently released and introduced minor modifications along with a new chapter, the now-famous chapter 431. These additions elevate the story's conclusion. A small change that does help to give the series a better sense of finality is how author Kohei Horikoshi gives Tomura Shigaraki a smile in chapter 423 as he tells Izuku "Deku" Midoriya to do his best.

While this detail may seem minor compared to other elements of My Hero Academia volume 42, it confirms that Tomura Shigaraki does wish Izuku the best and is satisfied with his ending. Some fans felt that the villain looked too uninterested in the original version when the chapter came out, making this detail crucial for providing a strong conclusion for his character.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining why the Tomura Shigaraki change in My Hero Academia volume 42 works so well

Shigaraki and Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Bones).

After Izuku "Deku" Midoriya defeats All For One in the final arc, he has a last conversation with Tomura Shigaraki in the vestige world, where the villain tells the hero to do his best. This moment represents both characters accepting each other, with Shigaraki finally putting his trust in a hero and hoping he is the one who makes a difference in the world.

While this exchange is significant, some fans felt that Shigaraki's expression in chapter 423 appeared uninterested and lacked the emotion this moment demanded. However, changes made in volume 42 show him with a smile on his face, highlighting that he feels a degree of interest and happiness when speaking to Izuku Midoriya, which works quite well.

Some fans might argue that this change is minor, but there is no denying that the original chapters divided opinions. These modifications serve to fix some grievances expressed by fans. Moreover, since this is Tomura Shigaraki's last moment in the franchise, this change is all the more important.

The similarities and differences between Deku and Shigaraki

Deku and Shigaraki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones).

The final moment between Tomura Shigaraki and Deku wouldn't have worked if My Hero Academia hadn't developed the differences and similarities between the two characters. This is shown from the get-go when both have mentor figures, All Might and All For One, and both grow to become major heroes and villains, respectively.

Additionally, Deku has his friends from UA, while Shigaraki has his allies in the League of Villains, with them often serving as a major motivation for their actions. Both characters also end up becoming the main figures of their respective sides and are meant to face each other, with their ideologies being the driving force of the story.

Final thoughts

The changes made in chapter 423 of My Hero Academia volume 42 represent a step in the right direction by providing Tomura Shigaraki with a more expressive moment that aligns with the context of his last conversation. This adjustment also makes his final words to Deku more poignant, working quite well with the message of the story.

