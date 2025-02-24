Touring After the Apocalypse anime adaptation confirms 2025 release

On February 24, 2025, Aniplex's official YouTube channel announced the anime adaptation of Touring After the Apocalypse (Shuumatsu Touring) through a promotional video. The anime adaptation will be released in 2025. It was teased through a visual on February 21 on the production company's official YouTube channel.

Touring After the Apocalypse anime is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Sakae Saito. The manga began serialization in September 2020 and has six volumes published (five in English). The Nexus studio will animate the adaptation.

Touring After the Apocalypse anime set to be released in 2025

The promotional video for the Touring After the Apocalypse anime began by focusing on the female protagonists as they got ready to ride their motorbikes. The video then showcased them traveling through a world that had just undergone an apocalypse.

The video also featured the two enjoying their time alone without anyone present to berate them. It concluded with the announcement of the series' 2025 release window and Studio Nexus (The Eminence in Shadow) undertaking the animation.

The thumbnail teasing the anime adaptation (Image via @shmts_touring)

On February 21, 2025, Aniplex's official YouTube channel put a timer on an announcement video. The thumbnail of this video featured two girls sitting on their bikes in the middle of Shibuya, a ward in Tokyo. It was revealed after the release of the promotional video for Touring After the Apocalypse that the two girls in the thumbnail were the voice actors for the female protagonists of the series.

The voice cast, also shown in the thumbnail, includes Konomi Inagaki (Mina from My Wife Has No Emotions), who voices Youka, and Miyu Tomita (Karane from 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You), who voices Airi.

Sakae Saitou, the author of the anime's source material, is a former adult manga artist known for other notable projects, such as Super Cub Rei, a spin-off of the Super Cub light novel series.

Touring After the Apocalypse synopsis

Youko and Airi, as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Nexus)

Touring After the Apocalypse is a slice-of-life series set in an apocalyptic world where humanity has been wiped from the face of Earth. The series focuses on Japan, where two girls, Youko and Airi, travel around the country while discovering famous locations.

Whether it's well-known local attractions or those that were a hit among tourists, the downfall of humanity isn't stopping these girls from satisfying their desire to explore Japan. However, will they uncover some of the secrets behind the apocalypse during their adventures?

