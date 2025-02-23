Shangri-La Frontier season 2 unveils new visual and cast members

On February 23, 2025, Shangri-La Frontier season 2 unveiled new staff members and a teaser visual for its upcoming arc, the Global Game Competition Arc. The sequel is currently in the final episodes of its second cour.

Ad

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 is based on a manga series written by Katarina and illustrated by Ryousuke Fuji. The manga started its serialization in July 2020 and has 21 volumes in serialization (with 19 available in English). The series has also received both an anime adaptation and a game adaptation.

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 unveiled new information about the upcoming arc

The teaser visual for the upcoming arc (Image via C2C)

As revealed on the anime's official website, Shangri-La Frontier season 2 will be entering its next arc, the Global Game Competition Arc, starting with episode 21. A newly released teaser visual features the main protagonists alongside newly announced cast members Megumi and Sylvia. The new arc will commence on March 2, 2025.

Ad

Trending

The new cast members were also revealed along with their voice actors. Megumi Natsume (a gamer from Uomi's Nitro Squad) will be voiced by Yumi Uchiyama (Aqua from Oshi no Ko), and Sylvia Goldberg (member of StarRain, one of the strongest game teams in the United States) will be voiced by Minami Takahashi (Shea from Arifureta).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 is animated by studio C2C (Otaku Elf) and started airing on October 13, 2024. The series is currently in its second cour (as it is airing for two consecutive cours).

Ad

The main voice casting from the series includes Rakurou voiced by Yuuma Uchida (Wangnan from Tower of God season 2), Emul by Reina Hidaka (Filo from The Rising of the Shield Hero), Towa Amane by Youko Hikasa (Pitou from Sword Art Online Gun Gale Online), and Rei Saiga by Azumi Waki (Rem from How Not To Summon A Demon Lord).

Shangri-La Frontier season 2 synopsis

Sunraku as seen in the anime (Image via C2C)

This action-fantasy anime follows Sunraku's adventures inside the online game Shangri-La Frontier. The sequel continues his journey with his guide Emul and his friends Arthur Pencilgon and OiKatzo.

Ad

In this sequel, Sunraku aims to acquire the magic operation unit from an ancient workshop. However, the suspicion around Arthur and OiKatsu increases as these two might have ulterior motives for helping Sunraku in his adventures. Nonetheless, Sunraku keeps striving for more, and his actions might change the game's history forever.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback