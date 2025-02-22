Crunchyroll confirms Solo Leveling as the most watched anime of 2024

On February 21, 2025, Crunchyroll officially announced that Studio A-1 Pictures' Solo Leveling was the most-watched anime series of 2024, surpassing some major anime releases of the year. The news was unveiled through a newsletter sent to one of the biggest Japanese news websites.

Solo Leveling anime is based on a manhwa series written by Chugong and illustrated by Dubu. The manhwa series is compiled into 13 individual volumes by Yen Press, 8 of which have been translated into English (from Japanese). The manhwa has received an anime and game adaptation.

Solo Leveling announced by Crunchyroll as 2024's most-streamed anime series

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Gamebiz, one of Japan's largest news websites, covers updates across various media platforms, including anime and gaming. The website has shared some exclusive news in the past, and recently, it brought attention to a major announcement from Crunchyroll regarding the Solo Leveling anime.

According to Gamebiz, Crunchyroll officially stated that Solo Leveling was the most-watched anime series on its platform in 2024. What made this claim even more amazing is the fact that the anime series outperformed big names like Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc, Kaiju no. 8, Oshi no Ko season 2, Dandadan, and many others.

The anime series was announced on Jul 3, 2022, during a panel at an anime convention. The series started its airing in the Winter 2024 Anime Season, animated by animation studio A-1 Pictures (Too Many Losing Heroines). Notably, every episode of the anime received over 100,000 likes on Crunchyroll, highlighting its popularity.

The series' main voice casting includes Sung Jinwoo voiced by Taito Ban (Soyuz from Dr Stone) and Cha Haein by Reina Ueda (Chinatsu from Blue Box). The main staff members include Shunsue Nagashige (key animator of High School DxD) as the director and Sawano Hiroyuki (music composer of Eighty-Six) as the music composer.

Solo Leveling season 1 summary

Sung Jinwoo as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime's first season featured the life-changing experience of the main protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, who escaped death after the 'System' selected him as a player. The protagonist slowly learned the workings of the System and kept leveling up without any wait.

While he did this, he had to complete some strange requests where the System forced him into dangerous dungeons. Moreover, Jinwoo had to make sure to keep his 'reawakening' a secret from the world authorities so that he could freely kill the calamity that might endanger the survival of humanity. The anime ended with Jinwoo awakening his powers as a 'Shadow Monarch.'

