Volicia of Pluto anime reveals April 2025 release date for second chapter

Saturday, February 22, 2025 saw the official website for the independent Volicia of Pluto anime project series officially reveal the second chapter’s Monday, April 21, 2025 release date. This news was shared in the new full trailer for the anime’s second part, which also revealed other key information such as its full title, runtime, rating, and more.

The Volicia of Pluto anime also revealed its full screening dates, which will see it open in at least two confirmed theaters in Japan through April and May 2025 as of this article’s writing. The anime’s official website implies additional domestic screenings will be announced, but whether or not any international screenings will come is still unclear as of this article’s writing.

Volicia of Pluto anime’s second part fully titled Volicia of Pluto #2: Ultramarine

The second chapter of the Volicia of Pluto anime project will open at Nagoya’s Osu Cinema on the aforementioned date of Monday, April 21, 2025 in Japan. The project will then screen at Tokyo’s Animate Theater in Ikebukuro on Monday, May 5, 2025. While these are the only announced screenings in Japan currently, the project’s official website follows these two theater listings “and more,” teasing additional announcements to come.

The Ikebukuro screening, however, is already being distinguished from the Nagoya screening by nature of both of the anime’s two chapters playing. Also in attendance at this screening specifically will be people involved in the production, who will do on-stage greetings. It’s unclear as of this article’s writing whether or not this will be the only screening in Japan to see the project’s cast and/or staff appear.

However, the second chapter of the Volicia of Pluto anime is at least confirmed to feature a returning cast and staff from the first project. The only exceptions to this are the additions of Iwori and Aki Iwanami playing “Maintenance Crew” 1 and 2 roles. The second chapter’s opening theme song will be “Rensei no Shiori,” or “A Verse on Binary Stars,” performed by Marica. Alchemy+’s Masahiro Inada scored and arranged the song.

The anime project’s story is set in 2006, centering on Akio Hoshigami, a young girl forced to give up on her dreams of track-and-field glory due to losing a leg. Akio and her friend Ayano Umisoe attend the same high school together, where the new environment helps Akio return to her old self. However, Ayano suddenly disappears one day, throwing a major wrench in Akio’s recovery progress.

23-year-old AsH is credited as the project’s director, editor, scriptwriter, animator, and cinematographer. Kona, also known as Fukutarau, was in charge of sound effects, while nagiha composed the anime’s music. Zerogosha is credited with production cooperation. The first chapter premiered in Japanese theaters in July 2023, and was fully uploaded to the project’s YouTube channel later that same month.

