Me and the Alien MuMU anime confirms April 2025 release date and more with 2nd PV

On Saturday, February 22, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for Me and the Alien MuMu anime unveiled the second promotional video. The short video revealed the anime's new cast, more staff, the April 10, 2025, release date, and the opening theme song. A new key visual has also been unveiled.

Me and the Alien MuMu anime serves as an adaptation of Hiroki Miyashita's Uchijin MuMu manga series. The author launched the manga as a one-shot in Shone Gahosha's Young King ours magazine. Later, the magazine began serializing the manga. Since 2019, the manga's individual chapters have been collected into seven volumes.

Me and the Alien MuMu anime's 2nd trailer confirms the April 10, 2025, release date

According to the second promotional video shared by the anime's official staff, Me and the Alien Mumu anime will begin airing on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels at 12 am JST on April 10, 2025. Besides these channels, the anime will be telecast on MBS every Sunday from 2:38 am JST, starting April 13, 2025.

In the second PV, fans can see Sakurako Umeyashiki's close bond with her new roommate, MuMu, an alien cat who has a fascination with appliances. The short clip reveals that Sakurako, a university student, struggles to make new friends. Besides them, the short video features other characters, including Siberia and Junichiro, the new cast members.

At the same time, the latest trailer reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song, Fushigi na Kimi (Mysterious You), performed by the Japanese band, Sebasister. Aside from the promotional clip, the official staff unveiled a new key visual. The illustration features then 10 main characters, including Sakurako and Mumu, against the Machida station as the backdrop.

New cast members for Me and the Alien MuMu anime are also revealed. Karin Takahashi has joined the voice cast as Siberia, while Katsuyuki Konishi voices Junichiro Anamori.

The previously announced cast members are Etsuko Kozakura as MuMu, Momo Harumi as Sakurako, Yukio Fuji as Sonoko, Kentaro Kumagai as Tomotsu, Hidenobu Kiuchi as Wataru, and others.

Staff and the plot of Me and the Alien MuMu anime

Sakurako and Mumu in the 2nd PV (Image via OLM)

Tomoya Takahashi directs the series at OLM Studios, with Keiichiro Ochi handling the show's scripts. Kenji Ota is enlisted as the character designer, while Kuricorder Quartet is in charge of the music composition.

New staff members include Hozumi Goda as the sound director, Yumi Jinguji as the editor, Ryota Katsuta as the photography director, Scott MacDonald as the art director, and Maki Yamamoto and Ryota Katsuta as the color key artists.

Me and the Alien MuMu anime centers around MuMu, a cat-like alien, who arrives on Earth from the distant galaxy called MuMu. Incidentally, MuMu meets Sakurako, a university student, who struggles to make friends. MuMu's primary desire is to learn appliance technology to recover the technology his world has lost. As such, he collaborates with Sakurako to make his dream a reality.

