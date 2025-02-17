The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX and other pertinent networks in Japan, as per the anime's official website. Following its release, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube channel, and other digital services, with English subs.

Ad

In the previous episode, Iku Suto and the Rentaro family played the all-important baseball game against the Jurassic High School. Even though the Rentaro family faced difficulties during the match, their determination and resilience prevailed. Eventually, Iku Suto's homerun led them to a grand victory. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait for the release of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 release date and time

Iku Suto in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

As per the anime's official website and the usual release schedule, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 will be released on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

Ad

Trending

However, because of the varying time zones, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 will be available globally 30 minutes after its television broadcast on Japanese channels.

Below are the release dates and timings for The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7, based on the corresponding timezones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 6 AM Central Standard Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 8 AM Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 9 AM Brazil Standard Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 2 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 3 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 7:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 10 PM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 11:30 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7?

Kusuri, as seen in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 on several Japanese channels, including Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, and Sun TV. In addition, the episode will be available on ABEMA, d Anime Store, and other digital services.

Ad

Additionally, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll in regions including North America, Central America, CIS, Africa, India, the Middle East, and others.

Moreover, fans from some Asian countries, including India, can watch The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channels. At the same time, the episode can be enjoyed on Aniplus TV, Bilibili, and other services in selected regions.

Ad

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 6 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The episode begins with a pep talk from Rentaro Aijo, who reminds his girlfriends how hard they have worked for the game. Yet, on the match day, he finds out that the three substitute players he had desperately convinced to play along with them won't be available. Luckily, the opponent team's coach allows Mei Meido, Kurumi, and Hahari to participate in the game, even though they aren't high school students.

After the opening scene, the baseball game finally kicks off, with Iku Suto as the pitcher against the Jurassic High School's batters. The opponent team's captain, Velocci, identifies Iku Suto from somewhere. The episode doesn't reveal it just yet. After the first round, the Rentaro family comes to bat.

Ad

However, the Jurassic High School's pitcher, Terano's fastballs create massive difficulty for them. Eventually, one of the fastballs severely injures Iku Suto's hands, forcing her to withdraw from pitching for a while. Jurassic High's plans work well against Nano Eiai, whose pitches don't have the same power as Iku Suto's.

Rentaro and his girlfriends (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

With the Rentaro team on the back foot, Velocci decides to kill the game then and there. She targets Shizuka as the weakest link of the Rentaro family team. During the next round, Velocci tries to tinker with Shizuka's morale, reminding her how she's letting her team down. The result momentarily works in their favor, as the Jurassic High team gets 3 points off the round.

Ad

However, it backfires once the Rentaro family members turn "Super Saiyan" during the game. With renewed vigor, they catch up on the points against their opponent. In fact, Iku Suto's injured hands get miraculously healed. With that, she comes to bat in the final round.

She looks at the scoreboard and realizes a homerun can seal the deal for her team. However, as she goes to bat, Rentaro asks Iku if something is bothering her. He observes how Iku hasn't been her usual cheerful self. At this moment, Iku Suto reveals how she once injured an audience outside the ground by striking a homerun.

Ad

Velocci and Terano in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

She still carries the psychological scars from that incident. However, Iku promises to lead her team to victory. Yet, she faces extreme difficulties against Terano's Tyranno Canons (fastballs). After two fouls, she appears slightly lost. However, she's determined to hit the final ball out of the park.

Ad

As she connects the final ball, old memories related to the horrific incident come to haunt her. This leads Iku to second guess whether she should really put more power and hit it out of the ground. At this moment, Rentaro Aijo shouts at Iku from outside. He promises to catch the ball no matter where she hits. As such, he urges her to go for the shot.

Iku Suto on her way to hit the homerun in the episode (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The episode then showcases Iku Suto hitting the ball for a homerun. The ball falls on the ground almost like a comet, which Rentaro grabs in a dramatic fashion. After striking the homerun and leading her team to victory, Iku runs toward Rentaro.

Ad

She kisses the boy and tells him that she loves him. The episode ends with Rentaro's girlfriends and the Jurassic High School's baseball players enjoying a barbeque party for playing competitive baseball.

What to expect in The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7? (speculative)

Rentaro family turns into Super Saiyans in the anime (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

Considering the previous installment covered chapters 35 and 36 from Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa's manga, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 will likely cover the next two chapters.

Ad

In other words, The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You season 2 episode 7 might show Rentaro Aijo's soulmates sharing their love stories. At the same time, the episode could adapt Rentaro's long monologue, where he mentions how much he loves everyone. Besides that, the episode could show Rentaro's family opting to spend their free time at the Karaoke.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback