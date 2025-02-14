I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other pertinent syndications in Japan, as per the anime's official site. After its TV release, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other channels for international fans, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Saito Hojo planned to buy the ring Akane Sakuramori badly craved. Thus, he went to Shisei's mother, i.e., his aunt, for a part-time job. With the saved money, Saito purchased the ring and won Akane's heart.

As for Akane, she was over the moon until she accidentally lost the ring one day. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 release date and time

Akane, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

As per the anime's official website and the full release schedule, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 will be released on February 21, 2025. However, due to the time zone differences and the varying simulcast timings, most anime enthusiasts can watch the episode on February 22, 2025.

Here are the release dates and times for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8, based on their corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025 2 PM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 21, 2025 5 PM Central European Time Friday, February 21, 2025 6 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, February 21, 2025 10:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Saturday, February 22, 2025 1 AM Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, February 22, 2025 2:30 AM

Where to watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8?

Shisei, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Interested viewers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 on channels such as Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, and others. In addition, the episode can be streamed on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, and other digital services.

On the other hand, international fans residing in North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, the Middle East, India, and other regions, can enjoy streaming I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 on Crunchyroll, 2 hours and 30 minutes after its TV broadcast.

Besides Crunchyroll, interested fans can watch I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 on other services, like Bilibili Global, Aniplus Asia, and others.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 recap

Saito and Shisei (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The episode kicks off with Akane and Saito bickering with each other on a fine morning. Akane wants Saito to concentrate on the fried eggs she made rather than watching TV. Meanwhile, Saito recalls the ring Akane craved for the other day. As such, he decides to buy it for her.

The next day, he asks Shisei if he can go to her house. Shisei says he's always welcome. She then calls her personal attendant, who arranges a luxurious drive to Shisei's villa. After entering the villa, Shisei wants to play with Saito since he doesn't come often.

After playing with her for a bit, Saito meets Shisei's mother, i.e., his aunt. Saito asks his aunt whether she has any job for him. The boy says that he doesn't want to owe his grandfather anymore, so he wants to earn money by doing a part-time job. When Shisei's mother asks Saito why he needs the money, he reveals how he wants to buy a present.

Saito's aunt in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Meanwhile, it is revealed that Saito's aunt doesn't like the fact that the boy is married to a commoner, considering his status as a Hojo. At any rate, she tells him that her company would love to have a translator for a specific foreign language. Saito decides to learn the language in a single night.

When Akane Sakuramori asks him why he wants to learn a new language, Saito doesn't answer, saying it doesn't concern her. For the next few days, Saito returns home late, causing Akane to worry. Whenever she asks the boy why he's late, she gets a vague answer. One day, Akane senses a female fragrance from Saito, which raises her suspicions.

Akane and her grandmother (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

When Akane finds the same fragrance from Shisei at school, her worries escalate further. Eventually, she goes to her grandmother for advice. Meanwhile, Shisei tells Saito how she has become lonely since he got married. She explains how Saito no longer visits her house and plays with her like he used to.

On the other hand, Akane calls Shisei's house to find out what Saito is up to. However, Shisei's mother behaves rudely to her. She reminds her how her marriage is only a formality. Akane gets slightly hurt by her words. Yet, her worries turn into joy when she learns that Saito was working a part-time job to get her the ring she wanted.

Akane wears the ring (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

She cherishes the ring and begins to wear it even in school. However, upon Saito's advice, she puts the ring back into her bag. Yet, after returning home, Akane is horrified to realize that she has lost the ring. She goes back to the path she took to return from school, hoping to find her prized possession.

However, she doesn't. The next day, Shisei finds out about her distress and searches for the ring with her. When she fails to find it, Shisei tells Akane that she should inform Saito about it. Eventually, Saito learns about Akane losing the ring. However, instead of panicking, he remains calm.

Akane and Saito in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Saito banks on his photographic memory to replay the events from the day Akane lost her ring. Interestingly, it doesn't take Saito a long time to find the ring, which Akane had accidentally dropped in a small sewer. Akane Sakuramori promises never to lose the ring again.

Meanwhile, a mysterious pink-haired girl is seen at the airport, talking to her sister on the phone. From her comments, it's evident that she knows Saito Hojo's marriage to Akane. The episode ends with the unnamed girl planning to steal everything from her target.

What to expect in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8?

As per the official synopsis shared on the rom-com anime's website, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 is titled Senpai. The episode will introduce Maho, a mysterious transfer student, who suddenly appears in front of Saito Hojo and confesses her romantic feelings for the boy. As per the synopsis, Maho knows for some reason about Saito and Akane secretly living together.

Thus, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 will show Maho using this crucial knowledge as a pretext to blackmail Saito. Undoubtedly, Maho's behavior will surprise Saito. What's more, the episode will show Saito forced to show the new girl around the city.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 8 will further show Maho's free-spirited personality as she does whatever she wants. Besides that, the synopsis reveals that the episode will show Maho following Saito to his house. Therefore, it remains to be seen how Akane reacts to the transfer student's sudden interest in her husband.

Also read:

