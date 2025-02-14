I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7: A ring brings Akane and Saito closer

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7, titled Ring, was released on February 14, 2025. The episode saw Saito Hojo work a part-time job to buy the ring Akane badly wanted. Saito's gesture moved Akane's heart and she began to cherish her ring.

Yet, one day, while returning from home, she lost her ring. Undoubtedly, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 captured the raw emotions of Saito and Akane, as they grew closer to each other. At the same time, the episode introduced Shisei's mother, i.e., Saito's aunt, who didn't like Saito and Akane's marriage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7: Saito works a part-time job to get Akane the ring

Saito wants to go to Shisei's house (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 begins with Akane bickering with Saito on a fine morning. She gets mad when Saito chooses to watch TV over concentrating on the fried eggs she worked hard to make. Following their usual morning ruckus, Saito Hojo suddenly remembers the ring Akane was craving for the other day.

Moments after, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 shows Saito asking Shisei whether he can go to her house after school. He says he wants to hang out. Shisei doesn't mind since her house is basically Saito's house too. She calls her personal maid, Rui, who arranges a luxurious vehicle to take them to Shisei's villa.

Since Saito doesn't visit her home often like he used to, Shisei wants to spend some precious time with him and play games. She proposes various games, such as playing dead, vampire games, and others. At this moment, Shisei's mother, i.e., Saito's aunt appears. She asks Saito whether he would like to have dinner at night. However, Saito says Akane will make dinner for him.

Shisei's mother in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Nevertheless, Saito Hojo asks his aunt whether she has any job for her. She wonders if it's about money, Saito can always ask his grandfather. However, the boy doesn't want to owe his grandfather anymore; rather he wants to earn his own money. When Shisei's mother asks Saito why he needs the money, he says he wants to buy a present.

Meanwhile, Shisei is hurt by Saito's comments in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7. She thought Saito had come home to play with her. Saito then tries to cheer her up. On the other hand, Saito's aunt reminds him about his status as a Hojo. She feels it's already worse that he is set to marry a commoner. In fact, she's against the marriage.

Saito and Shisei (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Nevertheless, she tells Saito that there's indeed a job available. Since her company's localization team is in a pinch, she asks Saito whether he can learn a foreign language and help them as a translator. Saito says he can do it overnight.

The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 then switches to Akane and Saito's residence, where the latter learns a whole language in a night. However, when Akane asks him why he's learning a new language, he tells her that it doesn't concern her.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7: Saito finally gives Akane the ring

Akane, as seen in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

From the next day onwards, Saito Hojo begins to return home late. Akane gets worried as Saito doesn't even tell about his business. Meanwhile, Shisei sits on Saito's lap while he translates a few manuscripts. Shisei mentions in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 how lonely she has been, ever since Saito is "married" to Akane.

Although she knows that he's doing it to achieve his dream, she still misses those days when she and Saito used to play. That's why, she wants Saito to give her some time. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 shows Shisei cuddling up to Saito. At night, when Saito returns home, Akane senses a girl's perfume from him. Interestingly, she smells the same perfume from Shisei the next day at school.

Akane and her grandmother (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Further worried, she wonders whether Saito is cheating on her. As such, Akane goes to her grandmother and tells her about her distress. Even though her feelings are obvious, she carefully suppresses them as a tsundere character. Akane's grandmother says she was also not very honest as a young girl.

The next day, Akane gets further worried seeing Saito and Shisei together. However, she has no way of finding that out since Saito refuses to say anything. Eventually, when he's away at night, Akane calls Shisei's home. As Rui picks up the phone, Akane asks her if Saito is there. When Rui says yes, she urges her to give the phone to Saito once.

Akane calls Shisei's house (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

However, Shisei's mother picks up the phone and behaves rather rudely with Akane in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7. She tries to drive home how Akane's marriage with Saito is "fake," and just a formality. Hence, she feels whatever Saito is doing shouldn't concern Akane.

Meanwhile, Saito Hojo finally finishes the translation project and gets his due money from his aunt. On his way home, he stops by the jewelry store to buy the ring Akane wanted. After he returns home, Akane bombards him with various \questions. However, Saito eventually wins her heart with the ring.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 shows Akane overwhelmed with affection after receiving the ring from Saito. Aside from admiring its shine from time to time, she prepares Saito's favorite steak more than she usually makes.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7: Akane's desperation as she loses her prized possession

Saito, Akane, and Himari (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The next day, Akane Sakuramori arrives at the school wearing the ring. As soon as Saito notices it, he reminds her that even though she cherishes the ring, it will be trouble if everyone finds out. That's why he feels it's better to keep the ring in the bag. However, after returning home, Akane realizes that she has lost the ring. She goes back to find it on the streets but fails.

Losing the ringing deeply saddens Akane in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7, who realizes that she cannot say it to Saito. The next day, Shisei realizes that something is puzzling Akane. When she learns about the cause of her distress, she decides to help Akane search for the ring.

Shisei in the episode (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Unfortunately, even Shisei fails to help Akane. She feels Akane should tell Saito about it. However, Akane can do everything but confess the truth to Saito. The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 then skips to night. Shisei arrives at Saito's residence looking for Akane.

Meanwhile, Saito is also worried since Akane hasn't returned home. He asks Shisei whether she knows about it. However, Shisei doesn't tell her cousin as she has pride. Eventually, Saito finds Akane, who breaks down in front of him. Saito says it's fine because he will help her search for the ring.

Akane Sakuramori, as seen in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

With his photographic memory, Saito replays the events from the day Akane lost her ring. Banking on his memory, the boy easily finds his wife's prized possession. Overwhelmed with emotions, Akane vows never to lose the ring again.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 ends on a rather intriguing note, with a pink-haired girl, who knows about Saito's marriage and plans to steal everything from him.

Conclusion

One of the major highlights of I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 7 was the drama and the romance that unfolded over a ring. Saito wanted to give Akane the ring she craved for.

Yet, as a result, he made Akane more worried. Yet, when Akane learned about the truth, she was over the moon. Besides that, the episode perfectly portrayed Saito and Akane's chemistry.

