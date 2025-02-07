I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6, titled Couple's First Date, was released on February 7, 2025. The episode saw Himari suggest Saito, Akane, and Shisei form a study group with her at Akane's place. Himari wanted to try her best to get closer to Saito.

On the other hand, I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 episode revealed the actual reason why Akane wanted to become a doctor in the first place. Besides that, the episode saw the duo go on a date together.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6: Himari forms a study group at Akane's place

Himari and Saito (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 commences with Himari urging Saito Hojo to try some raw meat and garlic she made for him as lunch. Himari mentions how she has heard that Saito likes such a delicacy. It doesn't take a long time for Saito to figure out that Akane is behind it.

Nevertheless, he tries one bite due to peer pressure, and Interestingly he doesn't mind the taste. Seeing Himari feeding Saito, Akane gets jealous. Himari misreads Akane's feelings and wonders whether she's angry at her for not giving her some of the food. So, she feeds Akane some portion of the dish.

On the other hand, Shisei grabs the opportunity to eat the lunch Saito and Akane originally brought. After the opening scene, the narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 switches the perspective to Himari, who urges Saito to join her for a study session at her house.

Himari urges Saito to help her with her studies (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

She says she's falling behind in her studies and wants Saito's help since he's the brightest student in the class. Meanwhile, Akane overhears their conversation. She interrupts Himari and asks whether she doesn't think it's dangerous to be alone with Saito. However, Himari doesn't mind since she likes the boy.

However, Akane persists in her warnings. Eventually, Himari gets an idea. She urges Akane to join them in the study session. According to I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6, Himari thinks nobody can stop her from securing the third rank in the class if the top two bright students help her with her studies.

Just then, Shisei arrives at the scene. Since Shisei is also brilliant at studies, Himari decides to invite her. What's more, she gets another idea - she suggests they form their study session at Akane's place. The narrative for I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 shifts to Akane and Saito's residence, where the group begins their study session.

Himari and others at Akane and Saito's place (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Interestingly, Saito Hojo discovers that Himari has been extremely slacking off in her studies. Hence, he decides to start from the tenth grade's materials. Himari is impressed by Saito's teaching methods. She thinks the boy is better than their school's teachers.

Himari then gets closer to Saito and calls him a genius. After studying for a while, Shisei suggests to Saito they play something since she's feeling bored. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 then shows Saito and others playing a Memory game, where the boy excels.

After comprehensively winning the game, Saito heads out to run some errands. Akane follows him and strikes up a conversation. She says she didn't know that Saito's expertise in memorizing extended beyond homework. Saito knows it's creepy. According to I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6, every member of the Hojo family is endowed with some special trait that's off the charts.

Saito and Akane in I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

For example, Shisei can calculate an enormous amount of data in her head. Likewise, Saito can memorize almost anything. Akane realizes that's how Saito must have memorized her interest in the strawberry cake. However, unlike others, she doesn't find it creepy. Rather, she would like to have Saito's memory as she wouldn't have had to study hard.

After returning an errand, the duo returns home and finds Shisei and Himari playing the Zombie video game on TV. Himari is intrigued to discover that Akane has something as violent as a zombie game. Akane tries to pin the blame on his father, saying it's his, not her.

Following that, they take a tea break. Himari accidentally spills a cup of tea on her clothes, prompting Saito to get a towel. As soon as Saito returns with the towel, she wonders how he knows where to find it in the first place. Saito says it was based on his instinct. Himari doesn't read too much into it and calls Saito a genius.

Shisei and Himari (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Meanwhile, Akane asks Himari to change her clothes since it can leave a permanent stain. As Shisei accompanies Himari to the washroom, Akane pouts at Saito and comments on how he was flirting with the blonde girl. She also mentions how Saito has never helped her study. Just then, there's a power cut, which scares Akane.

She hugs Saito and doesn't even want to let him go to check the cables. Yet, as soon as the power returns, Himari notices Akane close to Saito. She wonders whether they have finally bonded. However, Akane furiously declines such a possibility.

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6: Saito learns about Akane's sister

Akane tells Saito about her sister (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

The next day in school, Himari asks Saito whether he could teach her again. This time, she wants to go to Saito's place. Meanwhile, Akane becomes jealous yet again and asks Saito to help her study when they return home. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 then shows Akane benefitting from Saito's easy-to-understand trick book.

Saito says it's not really a simple book and not many people have gotten any help from it. He thinks Akane must be smart to get help from that book. After their study session, Saito asks Akane to tell him more about herself, especially why she wants to be a doctor.

According to I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6, Akane had a sister in childhood, who was always sick. There were times when her parents went away, leaving her with her sister. However, she couldn't do anything to her ailing sister, except patting her head. One day, her sister went away forever from her life.

Saito takes Akane on a date (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

Akane feels Saito is lucky to have a cousin like Shisei, with whom he can play always. The next day, Saito tries to strike up a conversation with Akane but realizes that she's still down. So, he asks for Shisei's advice at school. Shisei thinks Saito should take her somewhere.

Eventually, Saito Hojo asks Akane Sakuramori on an indirect date. Since Saito has never asked her to go out with him like that, she becomes slightly flustered. Akane goes to her grandmother, who is overwhelmed to hear about their relationship's progress. She takes Akane to a wardrobe to choose a perfect dress for the date.

A memory of Akane with her mother (Image via Studio Gokumi and AXsiZ)

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 then shows Akane and Saito going on their first proper date. Saito is flustered to see Akane in a gorgeous dress. They go to a Karaoke to sing their hearts out and try some fancy drinks. Eventually, Akane finds out that Saito invited her out to help her feel better.

The date ends with Akane accompanying Saito to a medicine store, where the boy tries different kinds of vitamins. While returning, Akane notices a beautiful ring. Since it's pricey, Akane plans to buy it someday when she gets enough money. I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 ends with a scene from Akane's childhood, where she learns from her mother how a ring is a symbol of love.

Conclusion

I'm Getting Married to a Girl I Hate in My Class episode 6 witnessed a cluster of wholesome moments, with the primary focus on Akane and Saito's progress as married couples. Saito wanted to cheer up Akane, so he invited her out on a date.

Besides that, the episode revealed some intriguing facts about Akane's childhood, including that she had a younger sister. In addition, the episode included some fascinating moments featuring Himari.

