Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 7 will be released on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 1:28 AM JST. The anime episode will first air on local television networks like TBS and BS11. Later, the same episode will be made available to watch online locally and on Crunchyroll worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Mizuho feeling reluctant to go to Kizuki's home when her father was away. After she spent the night at Shin's place, he tried confessing to her, however, she mistook what he said. The anime later saw Kizuki try confessing to Mizuho in front of everyone, but she left to get ice cream for everyone.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 7 release date and time

Toga and Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 7 will be released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the anime episode will premiere on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 1:28 am JST.

The upcoming episode will be titled Playing Nice.

The anime's next episode may get delayed in certain regions due to the varying time zones and simulcast schedules across different streaming platforms worldwide.

The seventh episode of Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You anime will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 9:28 am Thursday February 20 Eastern Daylight Time 12:28 pm Thursday February 20 British Summer Time 5:28 pm Thursday February 20 Central European Summer Time 6:28 pm Thursday February 20 Indian Standard Time 9:58 pm Thursday February 20 Philippine Standard Time 12:28 am Friday February 21 Japanese Standard Time 1:28 am Friday February 21 Australia Central Standard Time 1:58 am Friday February 21

Where to watch Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 7?

Kizuki as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You Episode 7 will be first aired on TBS, followed by BS11. The same episode will be available to stream on HULU, Amazon Prime Video, DMM TV, ABEMA Premium, d Anime Store, U-Next, and others.

As for international anime fans, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 7 will be available online on Crunchyroll.

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6 Recap

Mizuho as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 6, titled I Don't Want to be Just Friends, saw Mizuho visit her friends' homes for dinner while her father was away on a trip. While Mizuho visited others' places, she was reluctant to stay at Kizuki's home.

When she visited Shin's home for dinner, Mizuho stayed over to do her homework. However, she happened to doze off. The next morning, Shin tried confessing to him but Mizuho mistook his confession for something hilarious.

The anime later saw the Koigahama Highlands group go to the beach on the last day of summer. At the beach, Kizuki tried confessing to Mizuho in front of everyone. However, Mizuho was too nervous and ran away, stating that she wanted to buy ice cream for everyone.

What to expect from Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 7?

Toga as seen in the anime (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

As seen in the previous episode, Shuugo's older brother Togo had arrived in town. Surprisingly, the anime hinted at him being interested in Mizuho as well. Hence, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 7, titled Playing Nice, could focus on his interaction with Mizuho.

In addition, the anime also saw Airu revealing to his friends that he had confessed to Mizuho during middle school. The upcoming episode could explore this incident from the past.

