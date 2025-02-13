Ishura season 2 episode 7 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ishura season 2 episode 7 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Episode 7 will be available on 23 Japanese TV channels, including Tokyo MX, AT-X, and Ai TV. International fans can stream the episode on Disney+.

The previous episode introduced Rosclay the Absolute and showcased his battle with Gilness, where the former was humiliated by the former. Later, the episode returned its focus to the other participants as Mestelexil joined Aureatia Kingdom's side.

Ishura season 2 episode 7 release date and time in different regions

Mele as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 7 will be released on February 19, 2025, at 11 pm (according to Japanese Standard Time). In other parts of the world, the release timings will vary. Some of them are as follows:

Trending

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Wednesday February 19, 2025 6 am Eastern Time Wednesday February 19, 2025 9 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday February 19, 2025 2 pm Central European Time Wednesday February 19, 2025 3 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday February 19, 2025 7:30 pm Philippine Time Wednesday February 19, 2025 10 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday February 19, 2025 11 pm Australian Central Time Thursday February 20, 2025 12:30 am

Ishura season 2 episode 7: Where to watch?

Kuuro as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 7 will be released on these Japanese TV channels, according to their release timings: Tokyo MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, Yamanashi TV, Nagasaki International TV, Shizuoka TV, IBC Iwate Broadcasting, Niigata Broadcasting, TV Shin-Hiroshima, Nikonhai TV, HTB Hokkaido TV, Miyagi TV, Ai TV, and nine other ones.

The Winter 2025 anime series will also be available on Japanese streaming sites like ABEMA. For international fans, Ishura season 2 episode 7, and the entire series will be streamed on Disney+ and other local streaming sites.

Ishura season 2 episode 6 recap

Rosclay as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 6, titled Rosclay The Absolute, commenced with a focus on a Kingdom's cell where Gilness was locked up. However, he was bailed on the condition of facing Rosclay the Absolute in battle. So, the battle was set for two months afterward. While this happened, Gilness spent time with his loved ones and announced his battle with Rosclay.

While the Kingdom was divided in this case, Gilness was confident of his win. One day, while Gilness visited a local fruit shop, the blazing sword replaced his sword. With everything set, the destined day arrived before long. Rosclay, the audience's favorite, boasted about his strength, but Gilness was also confident.

Kiyazuna as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

The battle commenced with Gilness having the upper hand. However, Rosclay soon pulled out his trump card and killed Gilness. The episode then shifted to the outside of the battlefield, where Kiyazuna and Mestelexil were cornered by the officials from Aureatia Kingdom and recruited as official fighters.

On the other hand, Toroa was present with Kuuro, and the latter thanked the former for saving his life. Kuuro also asked about how to convey his feelings of thankfulness to Cuneigh. However, Toroa's blatant reply gave Kuuro a bigger reply than expected, and both parted ways.

What to expect from Ishura season 2 episode 7? (speculative)

Toroa as seen in the anime (Image via Passione)

Ishura season 2 episode 7 is titled Lucnoca The Winter and Psianop The Inexhaustible Stagnation. As given by the episode's title, the next episode will introduce two new characters.

One will be Lucnoca the Winter and the other one Psianop the Inexhaustible Stagnation. While their names don't give away too much about their powers, these characters might have a bigger impact than the fans expect.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback