Scott Pilgrim anime wins Critics Choice Award

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, the Broadcast Film Critics Association announced the winners for its 29th Critics Choice Awards, which included the exciting victory of the Scott Pilgrim anime series. Fully titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the Science SARU-produced anime series won the Best Animated Series - Non-Televised Award, competing against other streaming series.

The series that the Scott Pilgrim anime was competing against for the award include Bluey, Bob’s Burgers, Harley Quinn, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Young Love. Interestingly, this makes Scott Pilgrim Takes Off the only anime series to be nominated for the award, despite a year that saw many impressive anime go directly to streaming.

In any case, the Scott Pilgrim anime was proven to be both a commercial and critical success for Netflix, especially with this latest award season victory for the series. The series served as a reimagination of the story from creator, author, and illustrator Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series.

Scott Pilgrim anime takes home Critics Choice Awards victory, beating some big names in the process

While it is unfortunate that the Scott Pilgrim anime was the only show in the medium to be nominated for the award, its victory is nevertheless exciting and encouraging. By proving that television anime series can be of an award-winning caliber, let alone an award-nominated caliber, fans of the medium hope to see more series recognized in later years.

Although Netflix’s series was the only anime nominated for the Best Animated Series - Non-Televised Award, the medium was represented in other areas of the event. Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron was nominated for Best Animated Feature but unfortunately lost the award to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

O’Malley, the original creator of the franchise, wrote the Scott Pilgrim anime project and served as an executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski. O’Malley and Grabinski also served as the showrunners. As mentioned, Science SARU animated the project, with the studio’s CEO, Eunyoung Choi, serving as producer. Abel Góngora served as the series director.

Edgar Wright, who directed and co-wrote the franchise’s 2010 live-action film adaptation, served as an executive producer on the series with his producing partner Nira Park. The film’s co-writer, Michael Bacall, also served as an executive producer, as did Marc Platt Productions’ Marc Platt, Jared Leboff, and Adam Seigel.

The series saw a returning cast from the actors who played the characters in the 2010 live-action film, which was initially a controversial take amongst prospective fans. However, following the show’s full release on Netflix, fans praised the live-action actors for their voice performances and their seemingly easy transition.

