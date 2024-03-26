10 anime like Ishura that fans need to watch

Anime like Ishura are rather difficult to find due to the abundance of slice-of-life like isekai. Ishura first made its debut in January 2024 and quickly became one of the fan favorite new series that started airing during the Winter 2024 season.

The mix of visceral action, good action choreography, and a good story has earned Ishura a rather substantial fanbase. The second season of the anime has already been confirmed. Although there are only a few anime like Ishura, this listicle will account for the common themes and overall tones of some other similar titles that fans should not miss.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for Rokka no Yuusha, Ragna Crimson, Overlord, Danmachi, Tanya the Evil, Witch and the Beast, Eighty-Six, Log Horizon, D.Gray-man and Drifters.

Rokka no Yuusha, Ragna Crimson, Overlord and 7 other anime like Ishura

1) Rokka no Yuusha

Rokka no Yuusha first came out in 2015 and was the anime adaptation of the eponymous light novel, written by Ishio Yamagata. It was animated by Studio Passione. The story of Rokka no Yuusha revolves around Adlet Mayer as he tries to take on the Demon God by using martial arts and trickery.

Although the visuals aren't the strong point of the anime, it skillfully mixes elements like fantasy and mystery along with a bit of politics. Unlike Ishura, Rokka no Yuusha doesn't have a heavy focus on action, but its themes and mixed focus on mystery and politics, and a huge cast of characters make it an anime like Ishura.

2) Ragna Crimson

Ragna and Crimson as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Silver Link)

Ragna Crimson premiered on October 1, 2023, and is essentially a gritty shounen anime focused on action and fantasy. The story focuses on Ragna, who is a dragon hunter along with his partner, the strongest dragon hunter Leo.

Ragna didn't have much talent at hunting dragons, but had decided to entrust his whole life to her. One day, under a surprise attack by dragons, Ragna almost loses Leo, but he is soon visited by a future version of himself who had managed to become the very bane of the dragons.

Ragna's future self then entrusts all his powers to his present self. The story follows Ragna as he tries to use the powers acquired from his future self to stop the dragons. The anime has a huge focus on action, internal power struggles, as well as a gritty undertone, making it an anime like Ishura.

3) Overlord

The Overlord anime first made its debut on October 7, 2015, and made its mark as one of the most beloved isekai of modern times, alongside titles like Re: Zero and Mushoku Tensei. Overlord currently has 4 seasons and a total of 52 episodes. The anime focuses on Ainz, who finds himself transported to a completely new world, along with an in-game guild that he and his friends had made.

The anime has one of the biggest and most diverse casts compared to other isekai anime, with almost every side character having a rather deep story. It focuses a lot on politics and power struggles, along with internal focus. The overall grim atmosphere of the story makes it one of the few anime like Ishura.

4) Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? anime first made its debut in 2015 and is one of the most beloved mystery anime of modern times. Although on the surface, this anime seems like a typical isekai anime focusing on a less serious story, it is purely a fantasy story and not an isekai.

The story revolves around Bell Cranel and his attempts to build a familia under the goddess Hestia, as they navigate through the dungeons that had suddenly appeared in the world, alongside the appearance of gods descended from the heavens. The anime has one of the richest casts in all of anime and features, with numerous characters referencing real-world beliefs and faiths.

The animation is done by J.C. Staff and spans a total of 59 episodes across four seasons. The focus on action and a rather lighthearted story that masks a more sinister and complicated narrative, along with a mix of politics and fantasy elements, makes it one of the most relevant anime like Ishura.

5) Witch and the Beast

Guideau as shown in the anime (Image via Yokohama Animation Lab)

The Witch and the Beast anime is a dark fantasy set in a steampunk Europe-like setting. The story follows the mage Ashaf and Guideau, a girl who was cursed by a witch. As they both make their way through several witches, their goal is to find the one who cursed Guideau.

The story is rather mature and depicts violence, exploitation, as well as various power dynamics. The anime is currently ongoing, with 10 episodes already released. It is being animated by Yokohama Animation Lab. It mixes a lot of themes together, and its dark and gritty environment, along with a world rich in mystery, makes it an anime like Ishura.

6) D. Gray- Man

Allen Walker as shown in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The D.Gray-man anime first made its debut in 2006, and it is a fantasy anime set in a rather gritty world. The story follows Allen Walker and his pursuit of his actual identity while defeating Akumas that infest the world. The anime is animated by TMS Entertainment and has a total of 116 episodes.

The manga is currently ongoing and has over 250 chapters in total. It also has a darker tone with a focus on faith-based magic mixed with actual human experimentation. D.Gray-Man is undeniably one of the most complicated stories on this list. Its rather dark and mature theme makes it an anime like Ishura.

7) 86 Eighty-Six

The 86 anime is a sci-fi drama anime that made its debut in 2021. It is the adaptation of a light novel of the same name and is highly regarded as one of the military sci-fi drama anime that came out in recent times. The anime is animated by A-1 Pictures and currently has a total of 23 episodes.

The actual story of 86 is a complex one centered around war and its impact, while also addressing themes of marginalization. The rather dark and mature themes make this anime like Ishura.

8) Log Horizon

Log Horizon is an isekai anime that premiered in 2013, and it currently has 3 seasons released. The anime focuses on Shiroe, a veteran player of the MMORPG game Log Horizon, as he finds himself and his friends, along with a significant portion of the Log Horizon player base, trapped inside the game.

This isekai anime takes a rather grounded approach and depicts the actual reactions that people might have if they found themselves transported inside a game. Overall, its huge cast, focus on internal power struggles, and politics make it an anime like Ishura.

9) Saga of Tanya the Evil

Saga of Tanya the Evil is a military isekai anime that follows Tanya, a middle-aged corporate manager who finds herself reincarnated as a little girl in a war-ridden world, where conflict is conducted through magic-driven equipment. The anime has a dark undertone and is rather brutal in its depiction of war, the consequences, and the horrid actions taken within the conflict.

It consists of a total of 1 season and 1 movie and is animated by Studio Nut. Its story centered around war and its visceral depiction during the action sequences make it an anime like Ishura.

10) Drifters

Shimazu Toyohisa as shown in the anime (Image via Hoods Entertainment)

Drifters is a dark, historical isekai anime that follows Shimazu Toyohisa as he finds himself transported to a different world after dying at the battle of Sekigahara. Toyohisa then meets a group of other historical warriors who are sent to the same fantasy world and form a group known as the Drifters. The anime features rather visceral and brutal depictions of violence during the action sequences and is the closest anime like Ishura.

The story is adapted from a manga written by Kouta Hirano, who is mostly known as the author of the Hellsing series. The anime ended with a total of 18 episodes. Its diverse cast also makes it an anime like Ishura.

Final thoughts

The Ishura anime ended with a total of 12 episodes and has already been confirmed for a second season. Although this anime's release and serialization were overshadowed by popular series like Solo Leveling and Frieren, it still managed to carve out a substantial fanbase during the winter 2024 season.