Overlord movie: The Holy Kingdom arc reveals new visual ahead of 2024 release

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the Overlord anime's website released a new visual for the upcoming Overlord movie: The Holy Kingdom Arc. In addition, the website revealed new details about the series' presence in the AnimeJapan 2024 event set to take place on March 23 and 24.

Overlord anime has released a total of four seasons, with the latest one covering three arcs, namely The Ruler of Conspiracy Arc, The Craftsman of Dwarf Arc, and The Witch of the Falling Kingdom Arc. However, if one were to check the series' story arcs, one would find out that Madhouse omitted The Paladin of the Holy Kingdom Arc. This arc is set to be adapted as the franchise's third movie.

Overlord movie: The Holy Kingdom arc reveals new key visual and AnimeJapan 2024 details

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the official website and X account of Overlord anime released the second key visual for the Overlord movie: The Holy Kingdom arc. The movie is set to be released in 2024.

The key visual shows the series' protagonist Ainz Ooal Gown seemingly falling down from the sky. Given his torn clothes in the visual, it seems like the Undead is set to have a huge showdown against an enemy. The tweet has also suggested that Ainz Ooal Gown passes away in the film, however, fans may have to wait until more information on the movie gets released.

As for AnimeJapan 2024, the anime revealed that it is going to sell posters based on the movie's two key visuals at the Kadokawa booth on March 23-24.

In addition, the booth is also set to sell several other merchandise themed around another new visual that sees Ainz Ooal Gown and Albedo dressed as theme park guides. The merchandise will include badges, acrylic standees, and a wall scroll.

Fans should expect to learn about the film's release date at AnimeJapan 2024.

What is Overlord movie: The Holy Kingdom arc about?

Demiurge as seen in the anime movie's teaser (Image via Madhouse)

Overlord movie: The Holy Kingdom arc is set to focus on the Roble Holy Kingdom that has enjoyed peace for many great years without war. This is thanks to the colossal wall that was constructed after a historic tragedy.

That's when a terrible demon Jaldabaoth heads a united army of monstrous demi-human tribes and proceeds to invade the Roble Holy Kingdom. Upon witnessing the threat, the kingdom's leaders realized that their defenses weren't good enough. Hence, the Holy Kingdom had no choice but to enlist the help of the undead king Ainz Ooal Gown.

New Overlord movie details revealed

