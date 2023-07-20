Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2: Release date prediction, plot, cast, and more

After the conclusion of the first season and a film, the anime Saga Of Tanya The Evil is all set to be returned with Saga Of Tanya The Evil season 2. Additionally, since the first season of Saga of Tanya the Evil was released in 2017, the series has amassed a devoted fan base.

However, with the release of the second season, this popularity is only expected to grow. Although the Isekai anime was initially met with a mixed response, the show's success has prompted requests for a second season. The anime transports viewers to another world that features a magically enhanced version of World War.

Saga Of Tanya The Evil was originally a Japanese novel under the same name before being adapted into a light novel series by Carlo Zen and illustrated by Shinobu Shinotsuki. As of February 20, 2020, Enterbrain had published twelve volumes of the light novel.

Everything to know about Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2

The upcoming anime adaptation of Saga Of Tanya The Evil season 2 has not yet received a firm release date, but it is anticipated to air in late 2023 or early 2024.

The second season of a television anime series was announced on June 19, 2021. Unfortunately, no further information was provided. However, along with the announcement of the second season, the first preview video and key visuals for the new season were also revealed.

It was also revealed that the Saga Of Tanya The Evil season 1 staff members will return for the second season. Yutaka Uemura, known for his work on The Mystic Archives of Dantalian, BLUELOCK, Gurren Lagann, and other projects, will direct Saga Of Tanya The Evil season 2. Meanwhile, it will be produced by NUT Studio.

Yuji Hosogoe will be in charge of character design and animation, while Kenta Ihara will write the script. Kenta Ihara has previously worked on Tomodachi Game, Death Parade, Vinland Saga, and other projects. Meanwhile, Yuji Hosogoe has previously worked on Bleach, Sword Art Online II, and other projects. With the staff lineup, fans anticipate that the second season, like the first, will be a smash hit when it premieres on television.

The platforms on which Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2 will be available for viewing after its premiere have yet to be revealed by the show's creators. However, given that the series' first season was licensed by Crunchyroll and Medialink, fans may hope that the same will be true for Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2.

The cast of Saga Of Tanya The Evil season 2

Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2: Release date prediction, plot, cast, and more (Image via Shinobu Shinotsuki/ Yuji Hosogoe/ Chika Tojo/ NUT)

In addition to the announcement that the anime will have a second season, it was also revealed that alongside the staff members, the cast of the first season will return for the Saga Of Tanya The Evil Season 2.

So far, Aoi Yuki, best known for her role as Tsuyu Asui in My Hero Academia, will reprise her role as Tanya Degurechaff. Visha will be played by Saori Hayami, best known for Shinobu Kocho in Demon Slayer. Finally, Shinichiro Miki will play Rerugen, while Tessho Genda will play Rudersdorf and Houchu Ohtsuka will play Zettour.

Miki is best known for his role as Kisuke Urahara in the Bleach series. Meanwhile, Genda and Ohtsuka are best known for their roles as Shu in the Dragon Ball series and Jiraiya in the Naruto series, respectively.

What to expect from Saga Of Tanya The Evil season 2?

The 2019 film is based on Volume 4 of the light novel and the first season of the anime is based on the first three volumes of the light novel. Thus, it is anticipated that the second season of the anime will begin with Volume 5. Additionally, it is anticipated that Tanya and Mary Sioux will clash in the Saga Of Tanya The Evil season 2.

However, Mary had lost her family in the war caused by Tanya's actions. Now as they will clash, fans can expect a lot of action and scheming throughout the season. Not only that but on one hand will be, Tanya, who is an atheist and does not believe in God's existence. She will be facing Mary, who is a firm believer in the Creator or God. Fans are thus assured that the second season will be a thriller.

