10 best anime like Ragna Crimson that you should watch

Ragna Crimson is a dark fantasy action anime set in a world dominated by dragons. It follows Ragna, initially portrayed as a less skilled dragon hunter who partners with Leonica. After receiving powers from his future self, Ragna joins forces with a powerful exiled Dragon Monarch named Crimson. Their shared goal is to destroy the dragon monarchs and seek vengeance against the Dragon God.

With intense action sequences and a grim quest to eliminate the dragon scourge, Ragna Crimson has quickly enthralled fantasy adventure fans. If you were drawn in by its volcanic worldbuilding and high-stakes dragon-battling escapades, here are 10 more anime series to check out next.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Top 10 must-see anime for Ragna Crimson fans

1. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is arguably one of the most popular dark fantasy shonen anime in recent years. Set in a similar Taisho-era Japan, it follows Tanjiro Kamado, who becomes a demon slayer after his family is slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko is turned into a demon. Like Ragna, Tanjiro sets out on a quest to find a cure for Nezuko's condition and avenge the deaths of his siblings.

Demon Slayer features stunning ufotable animation, intense and well-choreographed fight scenes, emotional drama, and a lovable cast of characters. It also has its fair share of grotesque demon designs that will appeal to Ragna Crimson fans. If you want gorgeous fantasy action coupled with a moving story of sibling bonds, check out Demon Slayer.

2. Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

For another action-packed battle against demonic forces, look no further than Jujutsu Kaisen. The story centers on Yuji Itadori, a high school student forced to join the Tokyo Jujutsu Tech sorcery school after swallowing the cursed finger of the demon Ryomen Sukuna. Now part demon himself, Yuji assists Jujutsu sorcerers in fighting Curses while struggling with his own looming fate.

With impressive fights utilizing a variety of jujutsu abilities and techniques, dangerous antagonists, and Yuji’s inner battle to maintain control, Jujutsu Kaisen hits many of the same notes as Ragna Crimson. The characters and world are engrossing as well. Give this modern battle against dark forces a watch.

3. Bleach

Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When it comes to iconic, long-running anime about battling supernatural monsters, Bleach deserves a top spot. The series spans over 300 episodes following the adventures of High School student Ichigo Kurosaki after he becomes a Soul Reaper. Tasked with guiding souls to the afterlife and defending humans from evil spirits called Hollows, Ichigo must master his newfound Soul Reaper abilities to protect those he cares about.

Bleach features dark spirits that feed on human souls, intense swordplay action, and high-stakes conflicts. Ichigo struggles with his own part-supernatural nature that could turn monstrous if he loses control. Additionally, Bleach has several compelling emotional arcs, unforgettable camaraderie between characters, and a substantial world filled with fascinating concepts to sink your teeth into.

4. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan is undoubtedly one of the most immensely popular, gripping, and bleak fantasy action series of the decade. While more post-apocalyptic than medieval, it still shares plenty in common with Ragna Crimson’s grim tone, tense action, and thought-provoking themes.

In an alternate world where the remnants of humanity shelter within walled cities to escape man-eating Titans, the story follows Eren Yeager and the elite Titan-fighting Survey Corps as they seek to reclaim the world from the monstrous giants.

Boasting jaw-droppingly animated sequences, chilling depictions of gore and despair, and complex storylines that explore the cruelty human nature turns to in total desperation, Attack on Titan is an incredible ride for Ragna Crimson fans. If you want high-stakes sequences and a neverending sense of hopeless dread punctuated by badass fighting and frenetic chases, this series will engross you.

5. Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

In the medieval fantasy realm of Claymore, shape-shifting demons called Yoma terrorize villages by feeding on human flesh and blood whenever they take a liking to it. To defend towns from the scourge, the ominous Organization creates half-human, half-Yomas beings infused with extreme strength and regenerative abilities to kill their fully transformed demonic counterparts.

The story follows the stoic Claymore warrior Clare in her travels and clashes with demonic foes. Like Ragna Crimson, Claymore features heavy, violent action, monstrous demonic enemies, and a wandering swordsman-like protagonist on a quest for vengeance.

It also contains political conspiracies, ethical dilemmas about the monsters Clare has become while fighting Yoma, and plenty of desperate battles with high casualty rates.

6. Dororo

Dororo (Image via MAPPA)

Dororo serves as a nice blend between grim fantasy adventure and samurai action that Ragna Crimson fans can appreciate.

The story is set in war-torn feudal Japan, following the ronin samurai Hyakkimaru and orphan thief Dororo. As an infant, Hyakkimaru was horribly disfigured and left limbless by his power-hungry father, who bartered pieces of his son’s body to 48 sealed demons in exchange for ruling power. Now, the youth travels the countryside, regaining stolen body parts whenever he slays one of the demons in haunting yet spectacular battles.

Alongside the interesting concept of battling demons to reclaim body parts and intense fights, Dororo features fantastic music, a strong central bond between the lead duo, thought-provoking themes about morality and corruption, and an immersive historical setting. The anime also does a nice job capturing quiet, emotional moments between the action and horror.

7. Hellsing Ultimate

Hellsing Ultimate (Image via Madhouse)

If you want more violent dark fantasy action featuring epic vampiric powers unleashed on unfortunate foes, Hellsing Ultimate is an excellent choice stream. Set in England, the anime follows the paramilitary group Hellsing as it defends Great Britain from undead monsters and supernatural threats.

Their ultimate weapon is the mighty vampire Alucard and his recently sired progeny, Seras Victoria.

Like Ragna Crimson, Hellsing contains no shortage of bloody, intense action sequences as Alucard confronts other vampires, ghouls, witchcraft users, mad scientists, and Nazi soldiers utilizing his plethora of deadly vampiric abilities and insane regeneration.

Backed by great animation and an enthralling orchestral soundtrack, his fights are always carnage-filled highlights. Beyond the action, Hellsing explores thought-provoking themes about human morality and monstrosity.

8. Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tokyo Ghoul is a dark fantasy series set in an alternate world where dangerous humanoid creatures called ghouls live amongst humans and feed on them. The story follows university student Ken Kaneki, who becomes half-ghoul after a violent encounter leaves him with ghoul organs implanted in his body.

Unable to return to being fully human, Ken is forced to enter the hidden world of the ghouls in Tokyo and walk a morally gray line to protect himself, all while struggling against his own draconic urges.

Like Ragna in Ragna Crimson, who must tap into fearsome powers to battle dragons, Ken grapples with becoming the very monster he fears in Tokyo Ghoul. The series delivers nerve-wracking drama, nuanced conflicts between species, and vicious battles when kagune (the ghouls' weaponized limbs) comes out to play.

9. Parasyte

Parasyte (Image via Madhouse)

Body horror meets psychological battles between human morality and inhuman monstrosity in Parasyte, a sci-horror action series. One night, humanity is invaded by parasitic aliens called Parasytes that infiltrate human society by burrowing into people's brains and morphing with the host’s body.

Student Shinichi Izumi becomes partially infected but unexpectedly retains his human consciousness despite now co-existing with the alien parasite Migi in his right arm. Through Shinichi and Migi’s strange alliance, the show poses profound questions about what defines being human while also delivering exhilarating sequences as the duo is forced to battle other murderous Parasytes.

With its man vs monster survival themes, Cronenberg-esque body horror visuals, taut action, and introspective commentary, Parasyte should appeal to Ragna Crimson fans.

10. Goblin Slayer

Goblin Slayer (Image via White Fox)

Goblin Slayer is a gritty, more D&D fantasy-inspired series focusing on a traumatized warrior devoting his life to exterminating goblins - creatures often viewed as RPG fodder. Accompanied by an inexperienced Priestess and other novices, Goblin Slayer methodically hunts down nests of the vile beasts, leading to plenty of bloody encounters in dark dungeons.

Despite the simplistic-sounding premise, Goblin Slayer delivers mature storytelling exploring trauma and consequences. The goblins are also more sadistically cunning and dangerous than their generic image suggests, providing challenging fights, and the adventuring party develops strong bonds supporting each other in the face of brutality.

Like Ragna Crimson, it goes all in on adult-oriented gore and violence as well. If you crave medieval fantasy action coupled with a dash of darkness, it’s a thrilling option.

Conclusion

With stunning high fantasy realms filled with demon-slaying action, struggles against inner darkness, and captivating adventures, the anime recommendations on this list are perfect for Ragna Crimson devotees yearning for a similar series.

Whether you want coming-of-age stories punctuated by epic battles like Demon Slayer, psychological horror fusing human drama with body mutation like Parasyte, post-apocalyptic flavored survival against monstrous giants in Attack on Titan, or more series set in feudal Japan like Dororo, there’s plenty to enjoy after finishing Ragna Crimson.