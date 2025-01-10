Mizuho's story in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You could be the hidden gem fans want to watch in Winter 2025

With the start of the Winter 2025 anime season, Typhoon Graphics released their romance drama anime Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. While the anime has premiered amidst several popular sequel anime like Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow, Dr. Stone: Science Future, and The Apothecary Diaries season 2, there is good reason to believe that Mizuho Nishino's story might be a hidden gem that fans may want to start watching this season.

While it is a romance-drama Shoujo series, genres not catering to the majority audience, the anime does have something for everyone as it is rather relatable. Viewers need not wait long to experience this as well, as the anime's first episode depicts the same with Mizuho's worst birthday, full of happy and sad emotions. So, what happens in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You episode 1?

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 1 gives everyone a glimpse of Mizuho's sparkling adolescence

Mizuho as seen in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 1 (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 1, titled An Awful Birthday, opened with a 27-year-old Mizuho Nishino having the "worst birthday" after she was informed that her manga was set to be axed by the end of the year. That's when she saw a group of high schoolers, reminding her of her past, filled with sparkling adolescence.

The anime then switched to July 1, 2020, as Mizuho and Kizuki woke up in her bedroom. While her father was shocked by this scenario, Mizuho revealed that she viewed Kizuki as her younger brother. Moreover, he only spent the night to model for her manga. Momentarily, she realized that her father had forgotten her birthday.

Later, after the anime introduced fans to Mizuho's friends—Airu, Shuugo, Shin, and Kizuki—it showed Airu teasing Mizuho over her crush Ryousuke Saitou. Seemingly, she would go watch him during his swimming practice. This topic made Kizuki visibly displeased.

Kizuki as seen in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 1 (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Regardless, Mizuho was later shown watching the swimming team practice. While the other girls swooned over her childhood friend Kizuki, Mizuho was looking for Saitou. But soon after, she found out that her senpai was set to retire from the team due to the cancellation of swimming meets amidst the spread of an infectious disease. Mind you, the anime is based in 2020 and hints at COVID-19.

Later, as Mizuho walked back home, she stumbled upon Saitou. As she might no longer be able to see him, she finally decided to take her shot and expressed her feelings to him. However, Saitou was too uncertain about his emotions and rejected Mizuho's advances. With that, Mizuho was left heartbroken, certain that her one-sided love was over.

As for Saitou, he returned to school and met Kizuki. Saitou was impressed that Kizuki was still practicing despite all the events being canceled. That's when Kizuki revealed that his dedication was fueled by his desire to confess his love to his crush when he would reach the finals of some meet. With the swim meets canceled, Kizuki wanted to train until he believed that he was capable of achieving such a feat.

Saitou as seen in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 1 (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Saitou was impressed by Kizuki and revealed that he would continue swimming the next day. With that, he also hinted that he was now interested in Kizuki's childhood friend Mizuho. In response, Kizuki made it clear to him that he did not view her as his childhood friend, but as a woman. Additionally, he asked Saitou not to make a move on her.

Later, just as Mizuho returned home to her room, she was surprised by her four childhood friends who had prepared a birthday party. She got emotional at this gesture and started shedding happy tears. Soon after, Kizuki joined Mizuho in carrying her birthday cake up to her room.

During this, the anime finally saw Kizuki make his move. He knew that Mizuho was crying even before she got back home. Thus, he had her remove her glasses. Right after, he blew out the cake's candles and wished he would become Mizuho's boyfriend. This gesture left Mizuho bewildered. Nevertheless, they had no choice but to return to her room, pretending nothing had happened. During the celebration, Kizuki made another advance at Mizuho. But this time, Shin noticed it.

Mizuho's friends in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 1 (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 1 then switched to the next day as Mizuho wore contact lenses after her glasses broke. While each of her friends made fun of her, Kizuki called her cute. While Mizuho was moved by Kizuki's gestures, she believed that he was only doing so to cheer her up. But evidently, that wasn't the case.

During the break, two girls approached Mizuho, asking her to deliver the cookies they had baked for Kizuki. They liked him but were too nervous to speak with him. Later, when Mizuho stumbled upon Airu, she told him about the cookies. Airu seemingly knew about Kizuki's feelings for Mizuho and asked her if it didn't bother her to deliver someone else's gift to Kizuki. As Mizuho did not find it wrong, Airu asked her to deliver the cookies to Kizuki as soon as possible.

Hence, Mizuho met up with Kizuki near the swimming pool to hand over the cookies to him. Kizuki was delighted at this gesture but was immediately displeased when he found out that Mizuho was only delivering cookies made by someone else. He asked her if it didn't bother her to give him someone else's gift. However, Mizuho did not feel anything wrong with that.

Mizuho and Kizuki as seen in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 1 (Image via Typhoon Graphics)

Right after, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You episode 1 saw Mizuho try and walk away. Just then, Kizuki grabbed her hand and pulled her close, causing them to stumble upon and turn on a shower tap. As both of them were getting wet, Kizuki asked Mizuho if she viewed him as a man. While Mizuho said no, Kizuki was certain she would fall in love with him. Right after, Kizuki kissed Mizuho.

Conclusion

As one can perceive, Nishino Mizuho's story in Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You episode 1 is pretty much a normal high schooler's life where one tends to cry after facing heartbreak at the hands of a crush or be subjected to a sudden confession from a friend.

Even if viewers may not have gone through Mizuho's experiences, there is a good chance that they must have gone through Kizuki's experiences where they try to hide their romantic feelings despite seeing that the one they desire likes someone else.

So, with Anyway, I'm Falling in Love With You, fans can possibly revisit their past and have another glimpse at their own sparkling adolescence. Thus, amidst all the popular Shonen anime, Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You could be an interesting watch.

