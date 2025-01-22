10 best anime to watch if you like Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms

The new romantic comedy anime Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms has quickly captured viewers’ hearts. It is a playful story of Mona Kawai’s repeated attempts to charm stoic Medaka Kuroiwa, who is devoted to his family’s temple training and avoids romance as part of his upbringing.

Mona’s relentless schemes to win his affection lead to humorous encounters, but Medaka remains oblivious. Meanwhile, Mona finds herself developing real feelings for him over time. With its ensemble cast of rivals and friends, this anime blends laugh-out-loud moments with touching personal growth.

Fans eager for similar blends of humor, romance, and heart will find plenty more to love in these 10 anime picks. Unconventional relationships, eccentric personalities, and hilarious dynamics capture the charm of Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms.

10 best anime for fans of Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms

1) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Much like Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms, Kaguya-sama: Love is War focuses on two headstrong high schoolers. They start to develop feelings for each other but refuse to confess, leading to an outlandish and comedic battle of wits to get the other to admit their love first.

Set at the prestigious Shuchiin Academy, class president Miyuki Shirogane and vice-president Kaguya Shinomiya seem perfectly matched but approach romance like a game of 4D chess. They employ over-the-top schemes and psychological tactics to manipulate the other into an embarrassing moment of vulnerability.

With the same emphasis on a slowly budding romance wrapped up in schemes and pride, Kaguya-sama captures a similar tone and is guaranteed to please fans. The outrageous plans and internal monologues revealing the leads’ hidden affections also deliver hilarious results.

2) Toradora!

Toradora! (Image via J.C. Staff)

This hugely popular romantic comedy-drama follows an unlikely high school pair who decide to help each other get closer to theircrushes only to begin developing feelings for each other. Brash, short-tempered Taiga Aisaka initially has a crush on the kind, gentle Yuusaku Kitamura.

Aisaka collides (literally) with Ryuuji Takasu, Kitamura’s best friend, and the two strike up an unexpected friendship. They agree to match-make for one another, and the results are humorous and heartwarming, not unlike Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms.

With misunderstandings, rivalries, and slowly unfolding emotions, Toradora! captures a similar dynamic. Both series are in a school setting and have become gateway series for rom-com anime fans.

3) My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU (Image via Brain's Base/Feel/Studio Kai)

Also known as Oregairu, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU provides a wittier, more cynical take on high school romance. It unfolds from the perspective of lone wolf Hachiman Hikigaya, who is coerced into joining the Volunteer Service Club.

There, he encounters icy beauty Yukino Yukinoshita, who seems emotionally distant toward Hachiman, much like Medaka’s restraint toward Mona. As these contrasting personalities are forced to collaborate, tensions and possible attraction arise.

With snappy dialogue exchanges masking true feelings, similar to Medaka and Mona’s dynamic in Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms, Oregairu explores the slow development of relationships and human connections with plenty of dry humor along the way.

4) Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex (Image via Toei Animation)

Lovely Complex offers hilarious misfits aiding each other’s romances. Tall, highly energetic Risa Koizumi feels isolated by her appearance, which intimidates potential boyfriends. Classmate Atsushi Otani faces the opposite issue and is frequently mistaken for an elementary school student due to his short height.

After bonding over their height complexes, Risa decides she wants to date the clueless Otani. Her decision is followed by Risa’s dedicated antics trying to win over Otani, from outrageous confessions to fierce competition. However, her over-the-top efforts only perplex the dense Otani more, escalating the laugh-out-loud humor.

At the same time, Risa and Otani provide a true understanding about each others’ insecurities that no one else can. Like Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms, their thoughtfulness amidst silly situations adds heartwarming insight to the comedic struggles of this mismatched couple.

5) Horimiya

Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks)

It offers a sweet romance as two classmates connect beyond school. Miyamura keeps his alternative appearance, including tattoos and piercings, hidden from classmates due to personal insecurities. The popular Hori juggles responsibilities at home and appears like a typical social butterfly at school. But she privately reveals her laidback, homebody personality that classmates don’t know.

As Miyamura and Hori open up without judgments, they develop an endearing bond—and budding feelings. What stands out in Horimiya is the mutual support Miyamura and Hori provide, strengthening each other’s self-confidence.

Their relationship skips unrealistic drama, instead focusing on everyday moments that reveal their genuine care. While the mood differs from Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms, fans will connect with Horimiya’s earnest characters and sweet relationships.

6) Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun (Image via Doga Kobo)

High school student Chiyo Sakura has a crush on aloof classmate Umetaro Nozaki, who secretly leads a double life penning popular shoujo manga under a female pseudonym.

When Chiyo discovers his secret, she gets roped into assisting him with his work, including providing input to craft believable heroines and romantic storylines—not unlike Mona’s persistence to break through Medaka’s stoicism. As she tries to get closer to the dense Nozaki, the results are delightful comedy gold.

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun shares the same lighthearted tone and humor as Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms. The eccentric supporting characters who aid these unorthodox couples also make both series enjoyable.

7) Special A

Special A (Image via Gonzo/AIC)

Boisterous, athletic Hikari Hanazono picks a rivalry with smart, composed Kei Takishima after placing second to him (the “Special A”) when they were children. Now in high school and still unable to surpass Kei in anything, loyal Hikari refuses to stop challenging him.

However, as she spends more time with her rival, Hikari’s feelings transform from competition to affection. With another headstrong female lead pursuing a boy who hides his true emotions, Special A captures the addicting back-and-forth dynamic that makes Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms so binge-worthy.

8) Oreshura

Oreshura (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Oreshura tells the perfect tale of a fake relationship turned real. Average teenager Eita Kidō gets coerced by the beautiful but manipulative Masuzu Natsukawa into pretending to date when real emotions eventually develop between the mismatched couple.

With a similarly determined heroine plotting schemes to capture an oblivious boy’s heart and get him to show his true self, this light novel adaptation should delight Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms fans. The cheeky sense of humor also hits a close mark.

9) The Wallflower

The Wallflower (Image via Nippon Animation)

Also known as Yamato Nadeshiko Shichi Henge, The Wallflower focuses on gorgeous but vain teenager Sunako Nakahara. She is being forced by her aunt to transform into a proper lady by living with four handsome boys.

Rather than pursuing a crush, Sunako’s journey is about overcoming her insecurities, embracing her individuality, and maybe finding love. For Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms fans who also like a proudly atypical heroine, wacky side characters, and transformative relationship plots, The Wallflower is a great pick.

10) Masamune-kun’s Revenge

Masamune-kun’s Revenge (Image via Silver Link)

As a child, Makabe Masamune gets cruelly rejected by his overweight crush, Aki Adagaki, in Masamune-kun’s Revenge. Years later, he returns to high school handsome and popular, still nursing his wounds while plotting the perfect payback against the now lovely Aki. But Masamune’s plans for revenge slowly get sidelined and complicated by lingering feelings for Aki as he rebuilds his connection with her under the guise of an alias.

With mistaken identities, pride barriers, and past hurts leading to a reluctant romance, Masamune-kun’s Revenge hits many of the same story beats and themes Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms fans love most.

Conclusion

For viewers charmed by Mona and Medaka’s humorous but heartwarming dynamic of a driven girl striving to melt the cool façade of an unattainable boy, these 10 rom-com series deliver more of the same appeal.

These anime have determined heroines, dense love interests, eccentric sidekicks, rivalry hijinks, blossoming friendships, and slowly unfolding romantic feelings wrapped up in lighthearted comedy and charisma. Fans of Medaka Kuroiwa Is Impervious to My Charms are guaranteed to find their perfect next anime fix among these recommendations.

