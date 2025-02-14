Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 is set to release on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 10 pm JST, according to the series’ official website. Following the reveal of Senku Ishigami’s connection with his Kingdom of Science’s current enemy, Dr. Xeno, fans can expect a flashback elaborating on their history in the upcoming release.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 release date and time

Senku and Xeno's history will likely be fully revealed in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 will air on Japanese television networks at 10 pm JST on Thursday, February 20, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region will see this translate to a release sometime on February 20 locally as well. However, some may see the installment air early the next day instead. The exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, February 20, 2025

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7

Stanley may take his first shot in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its Winter 2025 anime season offerings.

Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 began with a focus on Stanley Snyder, with new characters Luna and her followers, Max and Carlos, being introduced. They discussed why Gen was untrustworthy, before climbing up a tree to scout Senku and co on the Perseus.

Stanley then set up his sniper rifle, while explaining to Luna that she’d have to get them to accept her, and then signal who Dr. Taiju was for Stanley, so he could shoot the right target.

She did so, and was immediately welcomed by them, with Senku first greeting her and immediately putting the charm on. Nikki and several others were shown to be suspicious of her, but after getting cleaned up from the “wounds” and “grime” she had given herself, she found Taiju.

However, she was confused, as her type was brainiacs, and yet, she felt no love for Taiju at all. This was shown via how she’d fall for Senku’s charm every time.

Likewise, he tried interrogating her about Dr. Xeno, but Ryusui asked him to let François handle it instead. She then made ice cream for Luna and the others, with Luna awestruck at a science experiment Senku made to synthesize vanilla flavoring.

After tasting the ice cream, she told Senku it was “elegant,” as Dr. Xeno would say. The episode ended with Senku realizing and sharing with his allies that Dr. Xeno is an ex-NASA scientist who once mentored him.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 (speculative)

Given the last episode’s massive revelation, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 should open up by showing how shocked everyone in the Kingdom of Science is by this news. This should then lead into a flashback that shows Senku meeting and learning from Dr. Xeno, likely through his father Byakuya Ishigami’s connections with NASA.

Episode 7 should also focus on Tsukasa Shishio’s assassination squad, showing the progress they’ve made in trying to find Dr. Xeno. Some focus should also be given to Gen as he tries to do what he can from inside Xeno’s fortress. The episode will likely end with Luna signaling who Taiju is to Stanley, creating some tension and marking the first shot fired in this climactic battle.

