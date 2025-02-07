Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5: Senku vs Xeno begins as Gen begins to be suspected

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 was expected to continue to focus on Gen Asagiri, and Chrome and Kohaku as each group gathered intel from within and outside of Dr. Xeno’s fortress. Officially released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the installment did indeed focus on each of these sets of characters, but not as heavily as fans expected.

Instead, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 saw both Senku Ishigami and Xeno make their first acts of war against each other. Each sends a squad out to assassinate the other, with the battle already seemingly coming down to who can strike first.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 sees each Kingdom of Science make its first moves in war

Brief episode recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 began with a focus on Chrome and Kohaku, who were scouting the factory where Gen Asagiri was taken. The two were focusing on gathering intel to bring back to Senku, trusting that Gen would be able to handle himself. Chrome then radioed back to Senku, who kept the conversation brief and ambiguous. However, he was still able to get a grasp on the situation, deciding to hang up quickly given their enemies’ capabilities.

Another call then came in, which Magma answered thinking it was Chrome again. However, it was instead Dr. Xeno who had found their frequency. He then asked to speak with Dr. Taiju, the scientist leader, which shocked everyone at first before they realized Gen’s plan. Taiju then dressed up as a scientist before getting on the phone with Xeno. He first lectured Xeno for shooting at them with machine guns, prompting Xeno to apologize but call it necessary.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 sees Xeno likewise claim superiority in the game of science, revealing they’re in possession of a Haber-Bosch plant. Taiju tried to keep the act up, but Senku pleaded with him to give it up. Senku then explained that the plant effectively means they have a limitless supply of gunpowder and ammunition. As the conversation continued, it became clear that Taiju had somehow managed to fool Xeno, who then made them an offer to work for him.

Taiju puts on a convincing enough act in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Xeno likewise explained that while he and some other adults were revived with nitric, he doubted that all of Senku’s group had such fortitude. He demanded to know how the statues were revived, which the Kingdom of Science’s leaders agreed had to be kept secret. Xeno called negotiations off likewise before hanging up. Suika spotted another airplane at this moment, of the same model Stanley Snyder’s original one was.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 showed that Stanley was likewise piloting again, but only wanted to scout the Perseus this time. At that moment, Kaseki said that the plane they stole earlier was now repaired and fully operational, with all that was missing being a runway. Senku revealed his intent to turn the Perseus into an aircraft carrier, which shocked most of the group. Before construction began, he then called a strategy meeting.

They decided that a two-front attack on the Perseus from the sky by plane and from the water by a heavily-armed boat would be likely. Senku explained that because the plane is ultralight, they only need 20 meters to take off, and can use a heavy wire for the landing like a real aircraft carrier would. Ryusui and Senku then began salivating at the thought of flying and modding the plane, respectively.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 saw the first modification be using bamboo wheels instead of steel and rubber ones. Senku commented that the United States’ lack of bamboo is why Xeno went with glass skis for the plane, but also because it opens up landing options other than a runway. Ryusui and Senku recognized Xeno as a clever foe indeed, before seemingly getting upset by something.

Ryusui comments on how everything their enemy does is calculated, calling the recent scouting flyby from Stanley a warning that there’s nowhere to run. Focus then returned to Xeno’s factory, where he warned Gen that the demise of his allies was certain. Another of Xeno’s allies then appeared, shown to be a hulking muscular woman eating a leg of meat off the bone. She asked Xeno if the plan was to corner them with the plane before launching an all out assault.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 saw him clarify their plan was to assassinate the enemy scientist while pinning the entire group down at the Perseus’ current location. Gen was shocked to hear this, while Xeno explained that since Taiju is the only scientist (or so he thinks), killing the Kingdom of Science’s leader will also kill the group itself. Gen asked how he was certain it could be done, prompting Stanley to say that he can do it himself.

Dr. Xeno and Senku each send their strongest soldiers after the other in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5's final moments (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Xeno then told Gen that he has no reason to pry any further now that he knows it can be done, prompting Gen to apologize to Taiju internally. Hyoga, meanwhile, argued that if they abandon Gen, Chrome, and Kohaku, they can escape now to open seasons. Taiju immediately argued against abandoning their friends, which Hyoga agreed to. However, he clarified that their enemies don’t know that the Kingdom of Science isn’t willing to abandon its scouts.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 5 saw Tsukasa Shishio say it’s likely that an attack is imminently coming, prompting Senku to suggest they strike first instead. Tsukasa suggested deploying a special squad to capture Dr. Xeno, made of Tsukasa, Hyoga, Ukyo, and Suika, the lattermost of whom was shocked at her inclusion. The episode ended with the battle beginning as each Kingdom of Science’s respective team sent their assassins out.

Final thoughts

The fifth episode of Dr. Stone’s fourth season is an incredibly exciting one, seeing the chess match between Senku and Xeno officially begin. With each leader’s strongest allies being sent after the other, fans can expect the next episode and those beyond it to be filled with action and suspense as the battle of brainiacs gets underway.

