Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 is set to release on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. Following Stanley’s attack on Senku at the end of the last installment, fans can expect Tsukasa’s strike team to return the favor in the upcoming release.

Ad

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 release date and time

Senku will likely be out of commission in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on March 6 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Ad

Trending

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, March 6, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9

Luna is likely to officially join Senku's Kingdom of Science in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 began with a continued focus on Xeno as he revived Stanley and others. Carlos coughed up the ring he bought Luna when he was revived, which Xeno realized was made of platinum. This effectively gave him a limitless supply of revival fluid, but more importantly to him gunpowder. He likewise had his people practice smithing and precision machinery until they made bonafide firearms, which Stanley even seemed to approve of.

Ad

As the full development of Xeno’s Kingdom of Science concluded, so too did the flashback, returning fans to reality with a focus on Senku and co. As she overheard Taiju say Xeno was the one who helped him and Senku build rockets as kids, Luna tried pointing Taiju out to Stanley. However, it became clear she didn’t want to betray them, prompting her to mouth Senku’s name to Stanley instead, with Xeno eventually having this name shared with him.

Ad

Xeno told Stanley to hold fire as he explained what was going on, wondering if he could get Senku to join him but deciding he couldn’t. He then gave Stanley permission to fire as Ryusui realized there was a sniper. Unfortunately, the resultant chaos led to Stanley figuring out who Senku was. The episode ended with Senku making a shield in time before the bullet contacted his body, but clearly still bleeding from the shot Stanley fired at him.

Ad

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 9 will likely open up with a continued focus on Senku as the damage Stanley’s bullet did to him is revealed. While he’s almost certain to have survived, he likely will have suffered a serious enough injury to be out of commission and unable to lead. This should likewise prompt a shift in focus to Tsukasa Shishio and co, who are approaching Xeno’s compound.

Their team will likely meet up with Chrome and Kohaku, who are still scouting out the location per the last time they were seen and heard from. Tsukasa’s team will likely be given key intel before entering, with Kohaku joining Tsukasa’s team and leaving Chrome by himself. The episode will likely end with a focus on Tsukasa’s team entering the compound as Chrome learns what happened to Senku.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback