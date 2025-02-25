Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 review: TMS Entertainment's elegant production elevates a flashback-focused episode

Heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7, fans were unsure of what to expect from the direction that would be taken for Senku Ishigami and Dr. Xeno Houston Wingfield’s origins. Officially released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, the installment saw animation studio TMS Entertainment take a very fittingly elegant approach to its production and direction.

Likewise, the latest installment was anything but action-packed, focusing on the relatively mundane and uneventful origins of the pair’s relationship. However, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 is picture perfect in every other way, serving as a narratively enthralling watch which drives both the pair’s connection, and that they’re each other’s equals.

TMS Entertainment’s greatest strengths carry Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 to continuing the season’s perfect streak

Unsurprisingly, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7’s greatest strength as an origin story episode lies in the story itself and the way it is told. In this way, TMS Entertainment’s typical standards of consistency and quality play a major part here in making this an exciting watch. With virtually no dynamic action or animation to be had here, viewers are much more likely to realize mistakes or low quality production, removing them from enjoyment of the experience.

In this way, the fact that fans can sit through the episode and be anything but critical of the animation quality and consistency is already a major benefit. TMS Entertainment likewise deserves credit for elevating the source material in a way which ensures it is respected and viewed with reverence by anime-only fans. However, it’s far from the only way in which the latest release continues the season’s perfect streak thus far.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7’s specific directorial choices and risks are equally impactful here, and are of the same variety as those used throughout the season thus far. Memorable chibi-esue faces such as that which Senku wears while stealing his dad’s credit card are effective not only as narrative communicants, but as a lasting impression. Many other scenes in the episode also deserve praise for this, such as Senku and Dr. Xeno meeting for the first time.

Senku and Xeno's relationship is the backbone of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The silent scene is incredibly well produced, framed to perfectly highlight the difference between them while also making it clear just how similar they are. This scene specifically elevates the source material in virtually any sense of the word and from any angle of assessment. Likewise, the moment’s lack of dialogue puts this credit squarely on the shoulders of TMS Entertainment’s animators for the episode, as well as the series- and episode-specific production staff.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7, however, does feature plenty of dialogue outside of this small section, and is likewise yet another highlight. Mikako Komatsu as a young Senku and Kenji Nojima as Xeno unsurprisingly steal the show in an episode all about their characters. Yusuke Kobayashi’s performance as a teenage Senku is equally well done and impactful, but not quite as present as Komatsu’s is.

The episode’s narrative is also a major reason why the episode is so exceptional, especially in TMS Entertainment’s respect for it. The episode’s pacing is incredibly well done, never feeling too quick or too slow and, more impressively, choosing an arguably perfect moment to end on. While there are arguments against doing a full episode of flashback in and of itself, TMS Entertainment’s attempt at it here leaves no chinks in its armor.

Beyond this, there’s nothing Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 is adequate enough to not truly deserve being labeled imperfect. Although some may call the lack of action significant enough to change this, this argument is made in bad faith when considering the genre and type of story Dr. Stone is. Likewise, TMS Entertainment does an exceptional enough job elsewhere to keep their streak of perfection alive for another week.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 review: Final thoughts

TMS Entertainment's typical style and flair shine in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Season 4 episode 7 excels as an informative and effective break from the tension as former teacher Xeno and former student Senku wage war against each other in the present. Virtually every aspect of production is of an incredibly high level here, further enhancing the enjoyability of what is already an exceptional episode and story within it.

