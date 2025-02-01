Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 review: TMS Entertainment stays perfect thanks to memorable villain introductions and more

Heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4, the biggest concern fans had was TMS Entertainment’s execution of Stanley Snyder and Dr. Xeno’s introductions. Officially released on Thursday, January 29, 2025, the animation studio and its talented staff went above and beyond all expectations, which played a major part in yet another perfect episode.

While certainly the main highlight of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4, many other aspects of the installment’s production were very well done. The episode’s directing is certainly one such facet that deserves equal praise, as does the overall animation quality and consistency TMS is known for.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 review: Memorable introductions, creative directorial choices, and more keep the perfect steak alive

As touched on above, easily the most memorable and impressive aspect of Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 is Dr. Xeno and Stanley Snyder’s formal introduction at its end. This applies to the introductions in and of themselves, as well as the overall scene. Xeno’s characterization is made immediately clear, portraying him as an intelligent but ruthless scientist, with Gen Asagiri comparing him to Senku Ishigami in many ways.

From a production standpoint, some key directorial choices help the scene. The backing music used, and when and how it’s used serve as one of the most significant here. It fuels the tension of the scene like gasoline to a fire, making for a riveting and memorable first meeting. This also helps to further immerse viewers in the scene, creating more suspension of disbelief and thus making it more enjoyable to watch overall, cementing it in fans’ minds.

While TMS Entertainment has generally nailed such antagonistic introductions throughout the entire series, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 takes it to a new level. Gen’s presence specifically deserves credit here, allowing for vast opportunities for creative freedom. His analysis of the dials around him and realization of what Xeno hooked him up to both highlight how dangerous Xeno is to the Kingdom of Science, and they are to him.

Xeno's introduction is expertly done in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The animation of this overall scene also plays a major role, specifically in terms of facial expressions and character acting. Again, while TMS has consistently nailed this aspect of production too in the past, the final product is greater than the sum of its parts here. Nearly everything about this ending focus works synergistically to a flawless degree, making for easily the best villain introduction the series has had yet.

Likewise, this sequence serves as a microcosm of what Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 does in totality to be truly perfect. On the note of animation, Stanley’s aerial attack in the opening focus provides plenty of impressive animation for the entire episode. There are no frames that interrupt focus or suspension of disbelief by nature of a body part or background not looking right, nor are there any wooden movements to do the same.

Again, while there isn’t a heavy amount of true sakuga here, the consistently high quality and lack of blemishes in the production is what gets a perfect grade. Likewise, what opportunities there are for brushed-up animation are taken, such as during the aforementioned fight scene, Kohakus’s brief scouting scene, and plenty of others. This, of course, also applies to Xeno and Stanley’s formal introductory sequence.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4’s directorial choices also shine in the aftermath of the aerial assault. One of the most memorable is a brief chibi scene showing Senku and Ryusui shamelessly proclaiming Stanley’s downed and abandoned airplane for themselves. Combined with how the two are animated in their normal designs before and after, it gives the episode the humor and lightheartedness that the series overall is revered for.

The series’ cast also delivers en masse with voice acting this episode as if their excitement for Xeno’s introduction and what’s to come is palpable through their performances. Of course, Kenji Nojima particularly shines as Dr. Xeno, for it is the first time his performance is heard, and how fitting it is with the character. Koji Yusa’s performance as Stanley is also noteworthy, but Nojima and Xeno undoubtedly (and understandably) steal the show here.

Final thoughts

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 is one of the most exciting and impressive installments yet (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 4 serves as not only one of the most narratively exciting episodes thus far, but also as its most critically impressive. Without a doubt, it continues the string of perfect episodes TMS Entertainment has put out thus far.

