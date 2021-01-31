Genshin Impact Xiao and all characters voice actors [EN/JP]

Genshin Impact is one of the most successful gacha games ever created. This is because of the amazing character designs, voice artists, and a lot of other factors.

The voice artists play a huge part in setting up a character's personality and make them loved by the community.

Genshin Impact characters: English and Japanese Voice artists

Xiao:

EN: Laila Berzins

JP: Matsuoka Yoshitsugu

"I'm willing to protect you. But don't think about getting close, and stay out of my way, or all that awaits you is regret."



Voice Actor

EN VA: Laila Berzins

JP VA: MATSUOKA Yoshitsugu



Voice actors for the 5-Star characters in Genshin Impact:

Diluc:

EN: Sean Chiplock

JP: Ono Kenshou

Jean:

EN: Stephanie Southerland

JP: Saito Chiwa

Klee:

EN: Poonam Basu

JP: Kuno Misaki

Ganyu:

EN: Jennifer Losi

JP: Ueda Reina

Zhongli:

EN: Keith Silverstein

JP: Tomoaki Maeno

Albedo:

EN: Khoi Dao

JP: Kenji Nojima

Tartaglia/Childe:

EN: Griffin Burns

JP: Ryohei Kimura

Venti:

EN: Erika Harlacher

JP: Murase Ayumu

Keqing:

EN: Kayli Mills

JP: Kitamura Eri

Qiqi:

EN: Christie Cate

JP: Tamura Yukari

Mona

EN: Felecia Angelle

JP: Kohara Konomi

Lumine:

EN: Sarah Miller-Crews

JP: Aoi Yuuki

Aether:

EN: Zach Aguilar

JP: Horie Shun

Voice actors of the 4-Star characters in Genshin Impact:

Bennet:

EN: Cristina Vee Valenzuela

JP: Ousaka Ryouta

Razor:

EN: Todd Haberkorn

JP: Uchiyama Kouki

Fischl:

EN: Brittany Cox

JP: Uchida Maaya

Barbara:

EN: Laura Stahl

JP: Kito Akari

Amber:

EN: Kelly Baskin

JP: Iwami Manaka

Lisa:

EN: Mara Junot

JP: Tanaka Rie

Kaeya:

EN: Josey Montana McCoy

JP: Toriumi Kousuke

Beidou:

EN: Allegra Clark

JP: Koshimizu Ami

Sucrose:

EN: Valeria Rodriguez

JP: Fujita Akane

Noelle:

EN: Laura Faye Smith

JP: Takao Kanon

Ningguang:

EN: Erin Ebers

JP: Ohara Sayaka

Diona:

EN: Dina Sherman

JP: Izawa Shiori

Xinyan:

EN: Laura Stahl

JP: Takahashi Chiaki

Xingqiu:

EN: Cristina Vee Valenzuela

JP: Minagawa Junko

Xiangling:

EN: Jackie Lastra

JP: Ari Ozawa

Chongyun:

EN: Beau Bridgland

JP: Saito Soma

Japanese is the 2nd most popular voice used in the game. Even in English regions, many players prefer the Japanese voice-over. This signifies just how important voice actors are in portraying a character's personality, and it's no different for Genshin Impact.

