Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Genshin Impact Xiao and all characters voice actors [EN/JP]

Xiao and other characters voice actors (Image Source:xtrafondos)
Xiao and other characters voice actors (Image Source:xtrafondos)
Soumyaranjan Behera
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 31 Jan 2021, 20:53 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Genshin Impact is one of the most successful gacha games ever created. This is because of the amazing character designs, voice artists, and a lot of other factors.

The voice artists play a huge part in setting up a character's personality and make them loved by the community.

Genshin Impact characters: English and Japanese Voice artists

Xiao:

  • EN: Laila Berzins
  • JP: Matsuoka Yoshitsugu

Voice actors for the 5-Star characters in Genshin Impact:

Diluc:

  • EN: Sean Chiplock
  • JP: Ono Kenshou
Advertisement

Jean:

  • EN: Stephanie Southerland
  • JP: Saito Chiwa

Klee:

  • EN: Poonam Basu
  • JP: Kuno Misaki

Ganyu:

  • EN: Jennifer Losi
  • JP: Ueda Reina

Zhongli:

  • EN: Keith Silverstein
  • JP: Tomoaki Maeno

Albedo:

  • EN: Khoi Dao
  • JP: Kenji Nojima

Tartaglia/Childe:

  • EN: Griffin Burns
  • JP: Ryohei Kimura

Venti:

  • EN: Erika Harlacher
  • JP: Murase Ayumu

Keqing:

  • EN: Kayli Mills
  • JP: Kitamura Eri

Qiqi:

  • EN: Christie Cate
  • JP: Tamura Yukari

Mona

  • EN: Felecia Angelle
  • JP: Kohara Konomi

Lumine:

  • EN: Sarah Miller-Crews
  • JP: Aoi Yuuki

Aether:

  • EN: Zach Aguilar
  • JP: Horie Shun

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact Monthly resin pass leaked ahead of the 1.3 update

Voice actors of the 4-Star characters in Genshin Impact:

Bennet:

  • EN: Cristina Vee Valenzuela
  • JP: Ousaka Ryouta

Razor:

  • EN: Todd Haberkorn
  • JP: Uchiyama Kouki

Fischl:

  • EN: Brittany Cox
  • JP: Uchida Maaya

Barbara:

  • EN: Laura Stahl
  • JP: Kito Akari

Amber:

  • EN: Kelly Baskin
  • JP: Iwami Manaka

Lisa:

  • EN: Mara Junot
  • JP: Tanaka Rie

Kaeya:

  • EN: Josey Montana McCoy
  • JP: Toriumi Kousuke

Beidou:

  • EN: Allegra Clark
  • JP: Koshimizu Ami

Sucrose:

  • EN: Valeria Rodriguez
  • JP: Fujita Akane

Noelle:

  • EN: Laura Faye Smith
  • JP: Takao Kanon

Ningguang:

  • EN: Erin Ebers
  • JP: Ohara Sayaka

Diona:

  • EN: Dina Sherman
  • JP: Izawa Shiori

Xinyan:

  • EN: Laura Stahl
  • JP: Takahashi Chiaki

Xingqiu:

  • EN: Cristina Vee Valenzuela
  • JP: Minagawa Junko

Xiangling:

  • EN: Jackie Lastra
  • JP: Ari Ozawa

Chongyun:

  • EN: Beau Bridgland
  • JP: Saito Soma

Japanese is the 2nd most popular voice used in the game. Even in English regions, many players prefer the Japanese voice-over. This signifies just how important voice actors are in portraying a character's personality, and it's no different for Genshin Impact.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact Xiao ascension materials and Juvenile Jades explained.

Published 31 Jan 2021, 20:53 IST
Genshin Impact
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी