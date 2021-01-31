Genshin Impact Xiao and all characters voice actors [EN/JP]

Genshin Impact is one of the most successful gacha games ever created. This is because of the amazing character designs, voice artists, and a lot of other factors.
The voice artists play a huge part in setting up a character's personality and make them loved by the community.
Genshin Impact characters: English and Japanese Voice artists
Xiao:
- EN: Laila Berzins
- JP: Matsuoka Yoshitsugu
Voice actors for the 5-Star characters in Genshin Impact:
Diluc:
- EN: Sean Chiplock
- JP: Ono Kenshou
Jean:
- EN: Stephanie Southerland
- JP: Saito Chiwa
Klee:
- EN: Poonam Basu
- JP: Kuno Misaki
Ganyu:
- EN: Jennifer Losi
- JP: Ueda Reina
Zhongli:
- EN: Keith Silverstein
- JP: Tomoaki Maeno
Albedo:
- EN: Khoi Dao
- JP: Kenji Nojima
Tartaglia/Childe:
- EN: Griffin Burns
- JP: Ryohei Kimura
Venti:
- EN: Erika Harlacher
- JP: Murase Ayumu
Keqing:
- EN: Kayli Mills
- JP: Kitamura Eri
Qiqi:
- EN: Christie Cate
- JP: Tamura Yukari
Mona
- EN: Felecia Angelle
- JP: Kohara Konomi
Lumine:
- EN: Sarah Miller-Crews
- JP: Aoi Yuuki
Aether:
- EN: Zach Aguilar
- JP: Horie Shun
Voice actors of the 4-Star characters in Genshin Impact:
Bennet:
- EN: Cristina Vee Valenzuela
- JP: Ousaka Ryouta
Razor:
- EN: Todd Haberkorn
- JP: Uchiyama Kouki
Fischl:
- EN: Brittany Cox
- JP: Uchida Maaya
Barbara:
- EN: Laura Stahl
- JP: Kito Akari
Amber:
- EN: Kelly Baskin
- JP: Iwami Manaka
Lisa:
- EN: Mara Junot
- JP: Tanaka Rie
Kaeya:
- EN: Josey Montana McCoy
- JP: Toriumi Kousuke
Beidou:
- EN: Allegra Clark
- JP: Koshimizu Ami
Sucrose:
- EN: Valeria Rodriguez
- JP: Fujita Akane
Noelle:
- EN: Laura Faye Smith
- JP: Takao Kanon
Ningguang:
- EN: Erin Ebers
- JP: Ohara Sayaka
Diona:
- EN: Dina Sherman
- JP: Izawa Shiori
Xinyan:
- EN: Laura Stahl
- JP: Takahashi Chiaki
Xingqiu:
- EN: Cristina Vee Valenzuela
- JP: Minagawa Junko
Xiangling:
- EN: Jackie Lastra
- JP: Ari Ozawa
Chongyun:
- EN: Beau Bridgland
- JP: Saito Soma
Japanese is the 2nd most popular voice used in the game. Even in English regions, many players prefer the Japanese voice-over. This signifies just how important voice actors are in portraying a character's personality, and it's no different for Genshin Impact.
