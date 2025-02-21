Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 is set to release on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 10PM JST according to the series’ official website. With Dr. Xeno and Senku’s histories fully explored, fans can expect focus to return to the present and see the continuation of the teacher and student’s ongoing conflict.

Although formal leaks for the television anime series of the Winter 2025 season are unlikely, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 at least has officially confirmed its release information.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 release date and time

Senku's flashback to the past will likely officially end in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 will air on Japanese television networks at 10PM JST on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Virtually every other time zone and region on the planet will see this translate to a release sometime on February 27 locally as well. However, there are some that may see the installment air very early the next day instead. Exact time of release will vary by specific region and time zone.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 5:00AM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 8:00AM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 1:00PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Central European Time 2:00PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Indian Standard Time 6:30PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 9:00PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 10:00PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30PM, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8

Xeno will likely come to the same realization Senku has in Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The upcoming Winter 2025 anime series has already confirmed that it will be streamed internationally via Crunchyroll’s platform. This was confirmed via Crunchyroll’s release of its full lineup and schedule for its Winter 2025 anime season offerings. Crunchyroll has also confirmed that the series will stream with English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Russian, and Arabic dubs.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 recap

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 7 began with a flashback to Senku aged 10, trying to build his own rocket with Taiju assisting. After running into trouble, he compiled an email with data and sent it to several scientists and science groups around the world. One of these was NASA, which led to Dr. Xeno giving Senku advice on what to buy and do. Senku briefly flew to NASA to see Byakuya and get his government credit card, then flew home and got what he needed.

He then reported back to Xeno thanking him for his help, starting the pair’s relationship as teacher and student. This continued for several years, with Senku then returning to America when Byakuya’s credit card had expired so he could get the new one. Senku and Xeno met each other here, saying nothing but knowing who each other was. They parted ways after, and time jumped ahead to when the petrified swallows were being discovered.

Senku’s published research on the phenomenon alerted Xeno of it, who then experimented with the American government to discover some swallows still had brain wave activity. Senku then attended a gathering which saw Stanley, Luna, and other characters allied with him in the present attend. The episode ended with the Petrification taking place, with Senku and Xeno waking up in the Stone World at the same exact time on opposite sides of the world.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 (speculative)

Given that a full episode was dedicated to Xeno and Senku's flashback, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 8 is almost certain to open up by returning focus to the present. Here, Senku will likely be commenting on his relationship with Xeno to his allies. He’ll likely do this to communicate just how serious he is when he says Xeno is a worse threat than they thought.

Focus should then shift to Xeno, who’ll likely have Gen Asagiri nearby still. Xeno will likely discuss his relationship with Senku to Gen, at first being ambiguous about his child student’s identity before revealing his name as simply Senku. Gen, instantly making the connection, will likely try to negotiate with Xeno just as Tsukasa’s force arrives at his compound.

