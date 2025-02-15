Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 review: TMS Entertainment perfectly builds tension in an enthralling episode

Heading into Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6, fans were expecting the action to finally begin in an action-packed episode that continued TMS Entertainment’s perfect streak. Officially released on Thursday, February 13, 2025, the installment wasn’t as intense as fans expected, but it did continue TMS’ ongoing streak of perfect releases.

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 primarily relied on its writing and overall direction to do so in this episode, with protagonist Senku Ishigami shining particularly bright here. The ending cliffhanger, which focuses on Senku, also plays a major role, setting up a tantalizing reveal which is sure to get viewers to come back next week.

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 review: Perfection continues on the back of intense narrative, directorial choices, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned above, much of what makes Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 perfect revolves around the role Senku Ishigami plays in the episode. His charming moments of speaking to Luna are hilariously produced and written, as is his general presence in the installment overall. Senku is also given a chance to shine scientifically, with this scene being as well produced and directed as any other in the entire episode.

This focus on Senku is both fantastic in terms of its quality, but also as a means of grounding this episode and forming its overall narrative. Luna plays a major part in this, being introduced here as Dr. Xeno’s infiltrator into Senku’s Kingdom of Science. Her expressive personality is unique even in a show known for its lively characters, and works in tandem with Senku’s “Prince Charming” portrayal at times to create hilarious and memorable moments.

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 also brilliantly contrasts this silly side of Luna’s introduction and characterization with her deadly serious task onboard the Perseus. While it’s clear she’s being set up to eventually fall in love with Senku and switch sides, this contrast reminds fans that she may make a deadly mistake before then. It adds tension to an episode which desperately needs it given how comedically focused most of its runtime is.

Ad

Luna's hilarious contributions to Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 play a major role in its enjoyability (Image via TMS Entertainment)

This tension culminates in the aforementioned conclusive cliffhanger, which sees Senku reveal his prior relationship with Dr. Xeno. It’s an excellent bait-and-switch, as with the episode’s focus on the clear and present danger Luna represents, such an intense narrative reveal is the last thing fans would expect. It makes for both a memorable and mind-blowing moment, and the perfect way to get viewers to return for the next installment.

Ad

Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6’s animation is also as consistent and high-quality as ever, even if lacking in sakuga and impact frames for want of action in this installment. Likewise, as mentioned in prior reviews, this is what the series is primarily known for in terms of its production, leaving nothing to critique here. TMS Entertainment knows what the series’ audience wants and expects, and is able to deliver here yet again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In terms of voice acting, Akira Sekine steals the show with her introductory performance as Luna. The character’s moments of disbelief and hilarity in the episode particularly highlight this, with Sekine’s inflection and voice itself perfectly matching her mannerisms. Yusuke Kobayashi likewise shines as Senku here, being opposite Sekine’s Luna for each of their most hilarious scenes and deliveries in the episode.

Lastly, Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6’s play a major role in what makes this episode perfect as all those that had come before it. Senku’s scenes of trying to charm Luna particularly highlight this, possessing a Prince Charming-esque visual composition and flair which drives home their inevitable romantic entanglement. Several other aspects of the episode also highlight this, such as Luna imagining what Taiju Oki’s death by Stanley Snyder’s hands will look like and more.

Ad

Final thoughts

The reveal of Senku and Xeno's relationship gives Dr. Stone season 4 episode 6 a much needed dose of tension and excitement (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Overall, season 4 episode 6 is as high quality an installment as any other in the season so far, and arguably even the series overall. While it wasn’t as action packed as fans were expecting, this disconnect hardly merits criticism on the part of TMS Entertainment and other production staff and cast members. Likewise, the lack of true flaws in this latest release marks yet another perfect installment for the fourth season and series overall.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback