10 headstrong anime characters like Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen

Author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular new-gen shonen anime and manga for a variety of reasons. With a complex power system and compelling characters, fans fawn over nearly every issue the series drops.

One of the more distinctly attractive qualities of Jujutsu Kaisen is the writing of its female characters, all of whom are uniquely developed and appealing. Many fans regard the stubborn and self-assured Kugisaki Nobara as one of their favorite female character in the series, if not their favorite in general.

Here are 10 headstrong anime characters like Jujutsu Kaisen’s Nobara, ranked in no particular order.

Nobara's stubbornness resembles that of the Big Three protagonists, demonstrating their influence on Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kicking off the list is Naruto’s titular Uzumaki clan ninja, whose headstrong will and desire to do things his way has become something of a meme in the anime community. While the meme is more about how he handles his enemies with the infamous Talk no Jutsu, it still demonstrates his unwavering desire to save everyone he meets.

Kugisaki also expresses a similar desire to do things her way throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, often being the first to present or take a unique approach to whatever problem needs to be solved. While she’s headstrong in many other ways as well, this is no doubt her biggest similarity to the aforementioned Big Three protagonist.

2) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach’s Ichigo Kurosaki is yet another Big Three protagonist whose obstinance can certainly be likened to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kugisaki Nobara. Throughout the entirety of Bleach, Ichigo expresses an immutable desire to rescue his friends whenever they need his help, regardless of how much trouble they are in.

Nobara expresses a similar desire during the Shibuya Incident arc, where she willingly fights a deadly enemy despite recognizing the danger of the situation. She also does this for the sake of friend Yuji Itadori, making her extremely similar to Ichigo in this regard.

3) Katsuki Bakugou

Bakugou as seen in the series' anime (Image via bones Studio)

One of the most striking similarities between Katsuki Bakugou from My Hero Academia and Kugisaki Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen is their stubbornness. Despite constant ridicule from their peers about certain behaviors, they never change who they are at their core, which is part of what endears fans to them so greatly.

This is mainly reflected in the two’s rough exteriors of their personalities, often being crudest and cruelest to the ones they love most. While such harsh treatment may come off as unnecessary to some, it’s merely a thin veil to cover up the vast love that lies underneath.

4) Taiju Oki

Taiju as seen in the series' anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Dr. Stone’s Taiju Oki is very similar to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Nobara Kugisaki in that both are dead set on a plan as soon as it comes into their heads. They’re both also unabashed in their criticisms or distaste of others and their plans, which can be considered headstrong from a certain point of view.

The two are also extremely vocal about their thoughts and feelings, leaving friends and readers with no reason to guess the true meaning of their words.

5) Eren Yeager

Eren as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Eren Yeager undoubtedly proves himself as headstrong as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Nobara Kugisaki throughout the course of Attack on Titan. While the targets of his rage may change, his desire to cleanse the world of those who would harm his friends, family, and loved ones remains consistent throughout the series.

Although Nobara isn’t as murderous or vengeful with her goals and ideals, the obstinance behind her actions is on a similar level to Eren’s without a doubt. Both are seen to be incredibly unwavering in their beliefs, more than justifying the two’s likening in that regard.

6) Vegeta

Vegeta as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the truest assessments of Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z and beyond is that even when he changes, he doesn’t really change. His headstrong Saiyan logic, pride, and affectations never change throughout the series, even if what he wants to protect or do with his life is shown to be malleable as the franchise has progressed.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kugisaki Nobara is incredibly similar in this regard, always maintaining her headstrong core even if the exterior of her personality gets softer over time. In this way, the two are incredibly similar, to the point of Akutami potentially even having been inspired by the aforementioned side of Vegeta’s personality.

7) Monkey D. Luffy

Luffy as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One quality that One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy is best known for is how headstrong he can be when it comes to his friends, willing to do anything he can to ensure their safety and happiness. He’s shown declaring war on the World Government, invading the territory of one of the fiercest pirates on the sea, and traveling through hell and back for those he loves.

He’s arguably the most similar to Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kugisaki Nobara on this list as a result, in terms of how unyielding they are. Nobara also expresses a desire to do whatever she can to help protect her friends, family, and loved ones, clearly valuing them much higher than she may appear to those on the outside.

8) Shoyo Hinata

Hinata as seen in the series' anime (Image via Production I.G.)

One of the key aspects of Shoyo Hinata’s character in Haikyu!! is how strong-willed he’s shown to be, constantly desiring to improve himself and be on the court no matter what obstacles arise. Even when being looked down upon by those whose opinions matter, he continues to stay his own course and do whatever he must to achieve his dreams.

Kugisaki Nobara is shown to have an incredibly similar character arc throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, always striving to achieve her own goals in her own way no matter who says what about her. The two are incredibly similar in this regard, also proving why they’re some of the most headstrong characters in all of shonen anime and manga.

9) Asta

Asta as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover’s Asta is also incredibly headstrong and perceives his own situation as one in which others doubt and diminish him because of a lack of skills. Nevertheless, he continues pressing on in his own way to achieve his dreams and goals, despite how impossible they may seem and how many people tell him he can’t do it.

It’s one of the guiding principles of his character, much like it is for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kugisaki Nobara herself. Both are two of the most gutsy characters in anime and manga currently, and will likely inspire many future mangaka for generations to come.

10) Subaru Natsuki

Subaru Natsuki as seen in the series' anime (Image via studio White Fox)

Finally, Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World’s Subaru Natsuki is undoubtedly one of the most unyielding characters in anime and manga. His core ability throughout the series is one that lets him return from death to right the wrongs he’s now knowledgeable of. His tenacity and deep desire to right these wrongs only serve to highlight both his character and his situation as excellent examples of what it means to be headstrong.

While Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kugisaki Nobara doesn’t exactly find herself in a similar situation, she’s shown to treat death and wrongdoings with a similar mindset. The Shibuya Incident arc in particular sees her willing to risk everything to protect her friends and correct the horrible incident which unfolds around her at the moment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora